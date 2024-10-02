Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed frustration over the continued devaluation of Zimbabwe's local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG), urging the government to address the nation's long-standing economic challenges. Their concerns followed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday, which some lawmakers criticized as lacking meaningful solutions.

Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu voiced the opposition's dissatisfaction, highlighting that Zimbabweans have endured prolonged hardship due to what he described as the government's failure to stabilize the economy. His comments come in the wake of the ZWG’s 44% devaluation last week, a move that has led to sharp price increases for goods and services.

"We found the notion that the ZWG was backed by gold and other minerals false. The statement was hollow. We call upon the executive to make sure that they bring sanity to the economic situation in the country. Many people are suffering," Matewu told NewZimbabwe.com.

Matewu also criticized the timing of the devaluation, which came after civil servants had received their salaries, effectively reducing the value of their earnings overnight. He described Mnangagwa’s SONA as uninspiring, saying it lacked new initiatives to tackle Zimbabwe's pressing economic woes.

"There was nothing new in that speech. We are not moving as a country. The speech was hollow, nothing inspiring, and nothing to look forward to," he added.

In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the ZWG, pledging 50% of mining royalties to bolster the currency, which has struggled to maintain its value against the US dollar. He also mentioned efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market through a more flexible "willing-buyer, willing-seller" arrangement, though this has done little to curb inflationary pressures.

"The adoption of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) in April 2024 was an important step towards stabilizing the domestic currency, anchored by our gold and precious metal reserves," Mnangagwa said. He acknowledged the resurgence of parallel market activities, attributing them to "speculative tendencies" that are undermining efforts to maintain economic stability.

However, opposition MPs argue that more decisive action is needed to stem the ongoing economic decline and restore confidence in the local currency, calling on the government to urgently address the root causes of Zimbabwe's financial crisis.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

19 mins ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

Solly Moholo has died

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Salary review for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 884 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

24 hrs ago | 1009 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

02 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe twins association push for African research centre

02 Oct 2024 at 16:08hrs | 254 Views

Woman stumbles on hubby with mistress in bed, kills her

02 Oct 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1926 Views

Burglar steals pots with isitshwala and beans

02 Oct 2024 at 15:54hrs | 254 Views

Ghanaian in court for fraudulent Zimbabwean passport

02 Oct 2024 at 15:32hrs | 523 Views

Zimbabwean woman claims she was forced to abort 15 times

02 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 659 Views