Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A devastating accident on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 11 others injured when a Nissan Caravan veered off the road and overturned multiple times before landing back on its wheels. The tragic incident occurred along the Hwedza-Goto Road, near Maruta Primary School, approximately 5 kilometers from Hwedza Centre.

The vehicle, which was carrying 19 people, was reportedly transporting passengers who had just returned from burying a relative in Ruzane Village, Hwedza. According to reports, seven individuals died at the scene of the accident, while the eighth victim succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to a hospital in Harare.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details of the accident, stating that the majority of the deceased are believed to be members of the same family. "This is a tragic loss for the families involved, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Nyathi said.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were rushed to Mt St Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of some injuries, several victims were later transferred to Sally Mugabe and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further medical care. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mt St Mary’s Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The accident has sparked discussions on road safety, particularly regarding the dangers associated with overloading vehicles. Authorities are urging drivers and passengers to adhere to safety regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

36 mins ago | 214 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

3 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

6 hrs ago | 763 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Solly Moholo has died

10 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

11 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

BCC grappling with fire at Richmond Landfill Site for 4 days now

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe bankers warn of price increases

11 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Situation at Harare Town House has reached another level'

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zec pushes for political party registration

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

SA hired hitmen lured by US$10 000 bait

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Fifa delegation in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

Fuel importer in court over Zinara receipts forgery

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

SA-based lawyer wants proper ESG framework in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiwenga family launches development projects in Insiza district

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

BF residents fear tower light will fall on houses

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe govt working on currency stability

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo water crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo's legendary Town Clerk vacates office as tenure expires

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Salary review for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe records growth across sectors

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

BAZ, central bank meet over policy interventions

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Row over release of fraud suspects

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Local cattle breeder donates semen

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chibaya in court for inciting public violence

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Foreign mining companies should follow Zimbabwe laws

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

ZANC praises Govt for Introducing air ambulances

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's currency conundrum: Meagre gold reserves can't sustain the ZiG

23 hrs ago | 1043 Views

First Israeli soldier killed inside Lebanon named

02 Oct 2024 at 17:21hrs | 710 Views

UK jets failed to shoot down Iranian missiles

02 Oct 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1991 Views

Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

02 Oct 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1028 Views

WATCH: Nkulumane MP pushes for statues of King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi to be erected in parliament building

02 Oct 2024 at 16:17hrs | 766 Views