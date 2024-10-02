8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A devastating accident on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 11 others injured when a Nissan Caravan veered off the road and overturned multiple times before landing back on its wheels. The tragic incident occurred along the Hwedza-Goto Road, near Maruta Primary School, approximately 5 kilometers from Hwedza Centre.The vehicle, which was carrying 19 people, was reportedly transporting passengers who had just returned from burying a relative in Ruzane Village, Hwedza. According to reports, seven individuals died at the scene of the accident, while the eighth victim succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to a hospital in Harare.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details of the accident, stating that the majority of the deceased are believed to be members of the same family. "This is a tragic loss for the families involved, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," Nyathi said.Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were rushed to Mt St Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of some injuries, several victims were later transferred to Sally Mugabe and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further medical care. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mt St Mary’s Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.The accident has sparked discussions on road safety, particularly regarding the dangers associated with overloading vehicles. Authorities are urging drivers and passengers to adhere to safety regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.