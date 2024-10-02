Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday commissioned a 200-kilowatt solar mini-grid at Hwakwata village in Chipinge, marking a significant step in the Second Republic's commitment to rural development and its policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Represented by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo, the President highlighted the transformative potential of the project, which aims to provide reliable electricity and portable water to the Hwakwata rural community under Chief Musikavanhu. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the living standards of villagers residing approximately 50 kilometers from Checheche growth point and just a few kilometers from the Mozambican border.

"This solar mini-grid is a clear demonstration of our government's dedication to improving the quality of life in rural areas," Moyo stated during the commissioning ceremony. "It aligns with our vision of empowering communities through sustainable energy solutions."

The solar mini-grid project was implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the Rural Electrification Agency Fund. This partnership underscores the importance of international cooperation in advancing local development initiatives.

Residents of Hwakwata village expressed their gratitude for the project, noting that access to electricity will revolutionize their daily lives. With reliable power supply, they anticipate improvements in education, healthcare, and economic activities within the community.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate challenges in energy access and rural development, initiatives like the Hwakwata solar mini-grid stand as a beacon of hope for sustainable progress and improved quality of life for rural communities.

Source - The Herald

