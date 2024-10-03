Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eight victims of a tragic road accident that occurred near Hwedza on Tuesday have been granted State-assisted funerals, Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister and Hwedza South Member of Parliament, Tinoda Machakaire, announced yesterday.The fatal accident took place along the Hwedza-Mutiweshiri Road, at the 5km peg, when the driver of a commuter omnibus reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road, overturning multiple times before landing on its wheels. Seven passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while an eighth victim succumbed to injuries yesterday at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.The majority of the deceased were members of the Marerwa family from Hwedza, who were returning from a funeral in Ruzane Village. Another 11 passengers sustained injuries during the accident.Minister Machakaire, accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Dr. Aplonia Munzverengwi, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona, and officials from the Civil Protection Unit, visited the injured survivors who were admitted to the hospital shortly after attending the memorial service.In his address, Minister Machakaire expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the Government for offering support to the bereaved families. "I want to thank President Mnangagwa for the assistance given to the bereaved families to decently bury their loved ones. Usually, when a family loses a large number of their members, that family will struggle to bury their loved ones. As Hwedza, we are thankful to the Government for the assistance in the form of coffins, food, and transport," said Minister Machakaire. He pledged to ensure there would be adequate food provisions during the burials.Minister Mhona took the opportunity to urge motorists to adhere strictly to road safety regulations. "This is a very difficult moment for us all. It is painful to lose our loved ones in road accidents. We are here as a Government to mourn with the bereaved families. Let me also take this opportunity to remind motorists to always be cautious on the road. Let us not be reckless; drivers should always be alert and remember that the lives of those they transport are in their hands," he said.Dr. Munzverengwi echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of observing road safety measures, while highlighting the painful nature of the tragedy for the families involved. "The accident occurred when the family members were coming from burying our mother, who had just passed away after succumbing to a cancer-related illness. On their way, these mourners met their death. It is hard for us as a family."The police have identified the deceased as Evans Marerwa (37), Liberty Marerwa (31), Mendy Marerwa (12), Panashe Marerwa (25), Yvonne Meki (26), and Ethel Mhena (1), all from Kuwadzana 5, Harare, as well as Wirimai Munhuurupi (49) from Norton.Reports indicate that the commuter omnibus was carrying 20 passengers at the time of the accident. The Government's support will assist the families in giving their loved ones a dignified send-off during this difficult period.