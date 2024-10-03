Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has made significant strides in upgrading public health facilities to ensure that every citizen can access adequate medical treatment as a practical right. As part of these efforts, the Government, through ZimPost, has partnered with private player Samp Group to launch an ambitious telehealth initiative aimed at expanding healthcare services in rural areas.

The project, which seeks to establish 150 telehealth kiosks and 750 telehealth booths over the next two years, will use telemedicine technology to connect rural patients with doctors remotely via video conferencing. This innovative approach, implemented by ZimSmart Villages, allows villagers to consult with doctors, receive diagnoses, and obtain treatment without needing to travel long distances.

The programme began with a successful three-month pilot in Chikomba West on February 3, 2024, and was officially launched by National Health Ambassador and First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, on May 11, 2024. Following the pilot's success, 12 more telehealth centres have been set up in rural post offices in areas such as Nyamaropa, Headlands, Beatrice, Nyazura, Shurugwi, Redcliff, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Hauna, and Brittania. These centres have been well-received by rural communities, offering relief to residents who previously had to travel far to access medical services.

ZimPost postmaster-general, Mr. Maxwell Chitendeni, highlighted the significance of the partnership with Samp Group, stating that the initiative aims to position Zimbabwe as a global leader in telehealth services. "This partnership that we are forging today is a great opportunity for both entities that have decided to come together to form a synergy around healthcare in Zimbabwe," Mr. Chitendeni said. He added that the project will help transform the nation's health system, ensuring that no one is left behind in terms of access to e-health.

As part of the public-private partnership model, ZimPost is engaging private entities to repurpose its post office buildings, ensuring they play a pivotal role in healthcare delivery. ZimSmart Villages, a Zimbabwean telehealth organization, has teamed up with the Samp Group, a United States-based company with Indian roots, to bring the project to life.

Samp Group founder and chairman, Mr. Ritesh Patel, expressed pride in the initiative, stating, "Through this initiative, we are bridging the gap by bringing USA and Indian healthcare systems to improve healthcare in Zimbabwe. This association ensures the Samp brand will have a lasting presence in Zimbabwe and it is my contribution to the people of Zimbabwe."

Chief Medical Officer at ZimSmart Villages, Dr. Admore Jokwiro, lauded the partnership, emphasizing its potential to transform healthcare in the country. "This partnership represents a perfect synergy. We will not only bring healthcare to millions who need it but also continue to promote innovation, technology, and sports as pathways to improved health outcomes in Zimbabwe," he said.

With this initiative, Zimbabwe is poised to lead the way in integrating telemedicine into rural healthcare, addressing longstanding challenges and making strides toward universal health coverage. The project supports the broader vision of leaving no one behind as the country works toward improving the quality and accessibility of its public health services.

Source - The Herald

