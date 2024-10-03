Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police at the Plumtree Border Post successfully foiled a smuggling operation, intercepting three South African-registered vehicles carrying contraband worth over R600,000. The goods, which included groceries, alcohol, building materials, and furniture, were being smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.Chief Superintendent Cabinet Thomas, Officer Commanding police in Bulilima and Mangwe districts, confirmed the arrest of three suspects involved in the operation. The suspects, Mcedisi Ndlovu (36) of Tshabanda area in Tsholotsho, Bhekithemba Nyoni (43) of Nketa 7 suburb in Bulawayo, and Tazoona Muza (39) of Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, were apprehended and taken to Plumtree Police Station."On Monday, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the 75km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road, our anti-smuggling team intercepted three South African-registered motor vehicles carrying smuggled goods," Chief Supt Thomas revealed. "Two Toyota Hilux and one Mercedes Benz Sprinter vehicles towing trailers were found with a bulk assortment of smuggled goods, including building materials and groceries. The total value of the contraband is R639,800."The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has been called in to assess and quantify the seized goods. Investigations revealed that two of the vehicles crossed into Zimbabwe through an unofficial entry point near the Mphoengs Border Post, while the third vehicle used an official port of entry but failed to declare the goods.The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.In a related incident, police intercepted a Nissan Caravan carrying 900 litres of petrol smuggled from Botswana. The driver was fined US$200, and the fuel was forfeited to the State.Chief Supt Thomas vowed that the authorities would continue to crack down on smuggling operations along Zimbabwe's borders. "We are determined to end this scourge, and the operation will continue to curb smuggling cases along the border," he said. He also urged members of the public to follow the proper procedures for importing goods into Zimbabwe. "Anyone who chooses unauthorised routes will face the full wrath of the law," he warned.Plumtree Border Post has been a hotspot for smuggling activity in recent months. In January, authorities confiscated 2,100 litres of smuggled petrol, and in November, five Honda Fit vehicles smuggled from Botswana were recovered.In a bid to revitalise Zimbabwe's local motor industry and reduce imports, the Government, in 2021, implemented regulations banning the importation of vehicles older than 10 years under Statutory Instrument 89. Vehicles manufactured over 10 years ago, with exceptions for commercial and agricultural purposes, are no longer permitted into the country, with the goal of addressing road safety and environmental concerns. Smugglers have continued to exploit the demand for these vehicles, many of which are used as pirate taxis.The recent arrests at the Plumtree Border Post underline the continued efforts by law enforcement to curb illegal imports and enforce the country's border regulations.