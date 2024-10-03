Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old artisanal miner from Shurugwi in the Midlands Province was fatally stabbed by a fellow miner after refusing to share a cigarette. The incident occurred on September 30 at around 8 p.m. at Olymbia 53 Mine Bottle Store.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the tragic event and expressed concern over the increasing number of violent disputes in the community."We confirm a case of murder where a 38-year-old man was stabbed with a broken beer bottle. The incident occurred at Olymbia 53 Mine Bottle Store in Shurugwi," said Inspector Mahoko.The victim, identified as Promise Chisoro of Hidden Treasure, Shurugwi, had been drinking with the suspect, known only as Madhinda, at the bottle store when the altercation began.According to police reports, Chisoro had purchased a pack of cigarettes and refused to give one to Madhinda, which angered the suspect."This refusal allegedly angered Madhinda, who took a beer bottle, broke it, and stabbed Chisoro on his upper left arm," Insp Mahoko explained.Chisoro was rushed to Shurugwi District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident."We kindly appeal for any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect. Once again, we sincerely urge the public to avoid violence when resolving disputes," added Inspector Mahoko.This tragic incident highlights the escalating tensions within the artisanal mining communities, with police urging restraint and peaceful conflict resolution to prevent further violence.