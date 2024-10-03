Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a brazen armed robbery on Thursday, six masked gunmen stole US$4 million from Safeguard Security guards outside Ecobank in Bulawayo. The suspects, armed with pistols, made their getaway in a white Ford Ranger, registration number AGP 2333, though authorities are yet to verify the vehicle's registration details.The heist took place in broad daylight at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street, leaving witnesses in shock. One witness described the scene: "As the Safeguard workers were trying to get safes from the bank, a Ford Ranger appeared with six masked men. They fired a shot into the sky, and the security workers immediately lay on the ground. The robbers then loaded the safes into their vehicle and sped off along George Silundika Street."The Ecobank employee confirmed that the money was in the process of being transferred to Harare by Safeguard Security when the robbery occurred. "The robbers took the money from the security guards' hands outside the bank, just as they were about to load it into the car."Police have launched an investigation into the daring heist and are appealing for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as authorities work to track down the robbers.The daylight robbery has sent shockwaves through Bulawayo, with concerns over the increasing number of high-profile crimes in the city.