Man axes brother to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A beer-drinking spree in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province, ended in tragedy when a man allegedly killed his brother during a heated argument. The incident occurred on Sunday evening around 8pm at Sila Village under Chief Sikhobokhobo's area.Mlibazisi Ndlovu, the suspect, is accused of fatally striking his brother, Njabulo Ndlovu, with the back of an axe following an altercation. The two brothers had been drinking opaque beer at their father's homestead when the argument escalated into violence.According to Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, the disagreement began when Mlibazisi accused their mother, Sikhulile Moyo, of mistreating his wife, which infuriated Njabulo. The situation quickly escalated when Njabulo pushed Mlibazisi in response to the accusation. In a fit of anger, Mlibazisi grabbed an axe from a nearby tree and struck his brother on the head.Njabulo briefly regained consciousness after the blow but his condition worsened as the night went on. He was rushed to Mbuma Mission Hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries the following morning at around 9.30am.Mlibazisi was arrested after the incident, and police recovered the axe used in the attack. Njabulo's body has since been taken to Nkayi District Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).Inspector Banda expressed concern over the rise in violent disputes and urged the public to settle disagreements peacefully."This incident is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of violence. We strongly urge people to resolve their disputes amicably rather than resorting to violence. Those who engage in such acts will face the full weight of the law," said Insp Banda.The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the need for greater awareness around non-violent conflict resolution.