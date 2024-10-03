Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Russia has introduced in-person Russian language and culture lessons in Zimbabwe as part of its efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations. The free lessons are now being offered at the University of Zimbabwe, marking a significant step in the growing educational and cultural collaboration between Russia and Zimbabwe.The initiative, spearheaded by Russia's St Petersburg University (SPbU), began in 2021 with virtual lessons. However, due to increasing enthusiasm from Zimbabweans to learn the Russian language, face-to-face lessons were introduced last month.Dr. Daria Averyanova, a representative from St Petersburg University, highlighted that the face-to-face classes are a response to the overwhelming interest shown by Zimbabweans in learning the language."This year, we finally opened a face-to-face SPbU Open Education Centre in the Republic of Zimbabwe. The project is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, the My Story Humanities Support Foundation, and with full support from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Zimbabwe and the University of Zimbabwe," Dr. Averyanova said from her base in Russia.The face-to-face programme, which launched on September 14, has already attracted 45 participants, with enrolment still ongoing. Dr. Averyanova encouraged more Zimbabweans to take advantage of this opportunity."Anyone living in Harare and willing to attend classes at the University of Zimbabwe can join this exciting journey into the world of Russian," she added.The programme will run until November 18, 2024, offering six educational tracks to cater to different interests and needs, including basic Russian language skills, dialogue with native speakers, and an introduction to Russian culture. Participants can also prepare for testing in Russian as a foreign language, take a general Russian language course, or enrol in specific courses such as Russian for tourism, military personnel, or an intensive speaking programme.Dr. Averyanova emphasized that learning Russian is becoming increasingly important as Zimbabwe-Russia relations continue to grow across various sectors such as politics, economics, culture, and education."Every year, Zimbabwean citizens have the opportunity to compete for scholarships to study in Russia. Learning Russian will not only expand your horizons but also open new opportunities for development, education, and career growth," she said.Interested individuals can apply online via a form shared by the university, allowing more Zimbabweans to take advantage of the opportunity to enhance their language skills and better engage with Russia's growing presence in the country.