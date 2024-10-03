Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo are grappling with thick smoke and health concerns as fires burn at the nearby Richmond landfill, commonly referred to as Ngozi Mine. For the past five days, local resident Mr. Elvis Mpofu has been forced to keep his windows and doors open, fearing that smoke from the persistent fires would invade his home.The fires at Ngozi Mine, which started on Monday, have raised alarms among the community, particularly affecting nearby schools - Tategulu Primary and Cowdray Park High School - located just a short walk away from the dumpsite.Landfill fires, particularly prevalent at sites like Ngozi Mine, can be difficult to extinguish. They typically fall into two categories: surface fires, which are easier to manage, and underground fires, which involve older, decomposed materials and are much harder to access. The varied materials found in landfills - including organic waste, plastics, and hazardous substances - can ignite at different temperatures and produce toxic fumes, complicating firefighting efforts. Moreover, the decomposition of waste generates methane, a highly flammable gas that can exacerbate fire conditions."The smoke has enveloped our homes, making it hard to breathe, especially at night," said Mr. Mpofu, describing the impact on his family. "We're appealing to the Bulawayo City Council to take action and extinguish these fires. With two schools nearby, our children are particularly at risk."The Chronicle team observed several smoldering fires at the landfill during a visit, alongside children scavenging for valuables among the heaps of trash. Mr. Mpofu expressed concern for his two young children, who attend Tategulu Primary School. "I can't bear to think about the smoke they inhale daily while at school," he lamented.Community leaders have taken action to prevent children from scavenging in the area, citing the dangers posed by the fires. Mr. Thulani Nxumalo, vice-chairman of the Ngozi Mine residents' association, noted that fires had become a common occurrence, but the current situation is particularly severe. He attributed the escalating danger to irresponsible dumping by companies that discard flammable materials at the site."This time, it's serious," Mr. Nxumalo stated. "We've seen companies dumping hazardous materials that have fueled these fires. Previously, the city council would send trucks to compact the top layer of the dump, which reduced the risk of fires."Another resident, Mr. Nkosilathi Mlilo, suspects that the fire may have been deliberately ignited to burn old trash, making it easier for scavengers to access newly dumped materials. "The situation has been unbearable for the last few days, and I suspect someone started this fire for their own gain," he claimed.In response to the ongoing crisis, Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu, the Bulawayo City Council communications manager, acknowledged that landfill fires are a common hazard due to the materials dumped at such sites. "Waste disposal sites are necessary but come with challenges, including odour and potential fire hazards. As waste decomposes, it produces methane, which contributes to climate change," she explained.Mrs. Mpofu also noted that the Richmond landfill, operational since 1994, is slated for transformation into a park and bird sanctuary once its usage is concluded. However, the immediate concerns of Cowdray Park residents remain unaddressed.Residents' association chairman, Mr. Steven Nkomo, emphasized the urgent need for action: "The smoke is affecting the health of our community, causing diseases and contributing to environmental degradation. We need the city council to intervene before the situation worsens."As the community continues to endure the fallout from the landfill fires, the call for action grows louder, with hopes that authorities will prioritize the health and safety of the residents living in proximity to Ngozi Mine.