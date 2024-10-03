Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo-based organization dedicated to supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) is sounding the alarm over a health crisis at its premises, which have been inundated with raw sewage for weeks. The National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ) reports that the sewage poses a significant health risk to visitors and staff, particularly affecting those who rely on wheelchairs and other mobility aids.NCDPZ director Lizzie Longshaw expressed her frustration over the ongoing issue, highlighting the daily challenges posed by the sewage overflow. "We are trying our best to cover the sewage with sand, but who carries the sand? Most of our members are disabled," she lamented. "When the sewage pipes burst, it becomes a daily occurrence. Regardless of whether repairs are made, the next day it's like a small river flowing through our premises."Longshaw explained that for individuals using wheelchairs, navigating the area becomes increasingly difficult. "Pushing someone in a wheelchair through this mess is not only physically challenging but also a health crisis for our members," she added. "Even if one washes their hands afterward, the wheels will have waste stuck to them."The NCDPZ, located along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway and sharing an avenue with Mpilo OI Clinic and Queenspan Maboneng, offers essential services, including wheelchair repairs and referrals to the Department of Social Welfare and other agencies. However, the flooding sewage has compromised their operations, affecting their food project where they sell sadza to the public."This situation poses a significant health risk not just to our members but also to customers buying their meals," Longshaw cautioned. "There are times when our cooks cannot prepare food because effluent is flowing into the yard."The impact of the sewage crisis extends beyond the organization's immediate operations; it raises serious concerns about public health and safety in the surrounding community.In response to the situation, Bulawayo Deputy Mayor and Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu advised NCDPZ to report the matter to the council's roads department for urgent intervention. "It's important for the organization to take the necessary steps to ensure the issue is addressed quickly," Ndlovu stated.As the NCDPZ awaits action from local authorities, the call for swift resolution continues to grow, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and support for marginalized communities in Bulawayo.