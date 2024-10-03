Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Ward 2 Councillor Adrian Redani Moyo has highlighted the financial constraints facing the Bulawayo City Council, which have significantly delayed the upgrading of Barbourfields Stadium.In an interview on Wednesday, Moyo explained that while the local authority is undertaking various developmental projects, the lack of resources has hindered progress on this key facility."The local authority has earmarked funds in the 2025 budget proposal specifically for the upgrade of Barbourfields Stadium, aiming to prepare it for international games," Moyo stated. However, he acknowledged that the project has taken longer than anticipated, with hopes that it will be completed by mid-next year.The prolonged delay in the stadium's upgrade has not only affected sports fans but also nearby businesses that rely on revenue from events held at the venue."The inability to host international games has deprived residents and local businesses of significant revenue and opportunities," Moyo noted.He further lamented that local Premier League teams are now forced to host international matches in foreign countries, missing out on potential earnings for the city."As a ward councillor, I have recently proposed in committee meetings that the local authority engage private stakeholders to expedite the completion of the stadium upgrade, but this decision has not yet been adopted by the council," he said.Moyo also indicated that this month, council members would assess the current developments at the stadium and outline a plan moving forward."If the stadium is fully upgraded, the benefits will extend beyond the football fraternity to the citizens at large, leading to significant investment opportunities for Bulawayo," he concluded.The call for action to complete the stadium upgrade reflects the broader need for enhanced infrastructure to support sports and community events in Bulawayo, as stakeholders await progress in the coming months.