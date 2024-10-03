Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has conducted over 15,000 building inspections this year, approving all submitted plans and issuing 310 occupation certificates to residents. This announcement was made by council finance and development committee chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo during the presentation of the 2025 budget and a review of the 2024 budget last week.

In his address, Moyo highlighted several key developments, including the completion of demarcating vending bays at three sites - 5th Avenue, Egodini, and Bhaktas - resulting in the creation of 245 additional spaces for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

"During the year, council completed demarcating vending bays at three sites, thereby increasing availability of space for micro, small, and medium enterprises," Moyo stated.

"A total of 15,093 building inspections were conducted, and all submitted plans were approved."
He further revealed that the council has ambitious plans to develop 3,000 stands, with a total of 7,717 housing stands at various stages of development.

On the health front, Moyo reported that Bulawayo operates 21 clinics, one hospital, six cemeteries, and a crematorium. He announced plans to build two new clinics in Cowdray Park and Emganwini to enhance healthcare access for residents.

"The City of Bulawayo has made it easier for patients visiting clinics to access medicines by constructing pharmacies supported by the government and development partners within clinic premises. Seven clinics now have pharmacy stores, including Luveve, Njube, Pelandaba, Emakhandeni, Maqhawe, and EF Watson," he explained.

Moyo expressed gratitude to the government for donating drugs and medicines through the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm), ensuring that primary healthcare remains accessible at low costs.
Despite facing challenges with a depleted fleet of refuse compactors, Moyo confirmed that waste collection is being conducted weekly in all residential areas. He attributed this success to a program involving community truckers who assist in refuse collection.

"This year also saw the program of community truckers extended to the city center, with streets in the central business district and major roads in residential areas being swept daily," Moyo noted.

Additionally, he mentioned the establishment of a technical working group and stakeholder meetings to review proposed Bulawayo solid waste management by-laws. The city and its stakeholders participated in all national clean-up days throughout the year, underscoring the council's commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for its residents.

The council's efforts in building inspections, health services, and waste management reflect a proactive approach to urban development and community well-being in Bulawayo.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Tshinga Dube dies

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt gets thumbs up for DBOT for roadworks

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man axes brother to death

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors' AFCON dream crushed by Zambia

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

10 000 teachers recruited Zimbabwe-wide in 2024

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF invites Diaspora delegates for annual conference

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

15 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

17 hrs ago | 801 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

17 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

18 hrs ago | 874 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

18 hrs ago | 576 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

18 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

18 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

18 hrs ago | 293 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

21 hrs ago | 502 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

21 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

21 hrs ago | 356 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Solly Moholo has died

03 Oct 2024 at 09:06hrs | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 553 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 969 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 207 Views