BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has conducted over 15,000 building inspections this year, approving all submitted plans and issuing 310 occupation certificates to residents. This announcement was made by council finance and development committee chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo during the presentation of the 2025 budget and a review of the 2024 budget last week.In his address, Moyo highlighted several key developments, including the completion of demarcating vending bays at three sites - 5th Avenue, Egodini, and Bhaktas - resulting in the creation of 245 additional spaces for micro, small, and medium enterprises."During the year, council completed demarcating vending bays at three sites, thereby increasing availability of space for micro, small, and medium enterprises," Moyo stated."A total of 15,093 building inspections were conducted, and all submitted plans were approved."He further revealed that the council has ambitious plans to develop 3,000 stands, with a total of 7,717 housing stands at various stages of development.On the health front, Moyo reported that Bulawayo operates 21 clinics, one hospital, six cemeteries, and a crematorium. He announced plans to build two new clinics in Cowdray Park and Emganwini to enhance healthcare access for residents."The City of Bulawayo has made it easier for patients visiting clinics to access medicines by constructing pharmacies supported by the government and development partners within clinic premises. Seven clinics now have pharmacy stores, including Luveve, Njube, Pelandaba, Emakhandeni, Maqhawe, and EF Watson," he explained.Moyo expressed gratitude to the government for donating drugs and medicines through the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm), ensuring that primary healthcare remains accessible at low costs.Despite facing challenges with a depleted fleet of refuse compactors, Moyo confirmed that waste collection is being conducted weekly in all residential areas. He attributed this success to a program involving community truckers who assist in refuse collection."This year also saw the program of community truckers extended to the city center, with streets in the central business district and major roads in residential areas being swept daily," Moyo noted.Additionally, he mentioned the establishment of a technical working group and stakeholder meetings to review proposed Bulawayo solid waste management by-laws. The city and its stakeholders participated in all national clean-up days throughout the year, underscoring the council's commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for its residents.The council's efforts in building inspections, health services, and waste management reflect a proactive approach to urban development and community well-being in Bulawayo.