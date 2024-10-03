Latest News Editor's Choice


Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo police have initiated a manhunt for six unidentified armed robbers following a daring heist that saw a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit vehicle raided at a local bank early today, resulting in the theft of US$4 million.

In an official statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that investigations are currently underway regarding the robbery, which took place on October 3, 2024, at a financial institution located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street.



"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are in full swing in connection with an alleged armed robbery case which occurred late this afternoon at a financial institution," the statement read. "A cash-in-transit security team was approached by six suspects."

The police indicated that initial investigations suggest the robbers may have had inside information regarding the operation. "Initial indications are that USD 4,000,000.00 cash has been stolen. The manner in which this incident occurred shows an element of an inside job or leakage of information," the statement continued.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward, as they intensify their search for the perpetrators. The brazen nature of the robbery has raised concerns among residents and business owners about security in the city, prompting calls for increased vigilance and enhanced security measures.

As investigations proceed, the police are exploring all possible leads to apprehend the suspects involved in this high-profile crime.


Source - southern eye

