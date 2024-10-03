Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Businesspersons Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, linked to the ruling ZANU-PF party, have contested the presence of two "old" High Court assessors at their trial concerning allegations of fraud involving US$7.7 million related to the presidential goat scheme.

The duo, represented by attorneys Tapson Dzvetero and Lovemeore Madhuku under the instruction of Ashiel Mugiya, appeared before High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda. They argued that assessors aged over 70 are constitutionally barred from sitting in criminal trials, challenging the legitimacy of the assessors assisting Justice Kwenda.

Madhuku and Dzvetero called for the assessors to disclose their ages, citing a legal stipulation that mandates judges presiding over criminal trials to be below 70 years of age. They indicated intentions to file an application seeking a referral of their case to the Constitutional Court to address the age-related concerns regarding the assessors.

The State, represented by Whisper Mabhaudhi and Lovet Masuku, suggested that the defense file a written application for clarity. Madhuku responded affirmatively, stating that they would submit the application by October 8.

Mabhaudhi confirmed he would respond by October 15, and Justice Kwenda scheduled a court appearance for October 22 for oral submissions regarding the matter.

Chimombe and Mpofu face allegations of misappropriating US$7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Scheme, reportedly by forging tax and compliance certificates to secure a tender for supplying goats while misrepresenting their company's compliance status. The case continues to attract public attention, highlighting the intersection of politics and business in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Tshinga Dube dies

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe govt gets thumbs up for DBOT for roadworks

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man axes brother to death

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors' AFCON dream crushed by Zambia

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

10 000 teachers recruited Zimbabwe-wide in 2024

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF invites Diaspora delegates for annual conference

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

16 hrs ago | 3919 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

17 hrs ago | 802 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

17 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

18 hrs ago | 876 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

18 hrs ago | 590 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

18 hrs ago | 381 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

18 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

18 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

18 hrs ago | 295 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

21 hrs ago | 504 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

21 hrs ago | 185 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

21 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

23 hrs ago | 516 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

24 hrs ago | 525 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

24 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

24 hrs ago | 703 Views

Solly Moholo has died

03 Oct 2024 at 09:06hrs | 1043 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 974 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 207 Views