Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

Businesspersons Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, linked to the ruling ZANU-PF party, have contested the presence of two "old" High Court assessors at their trial concerning allegations of fraud involving US$7.7 million related to the presidential goat scheme.The duo, represented by attorneys Tapson Dzvetero and Lovemeore Madhuku under the instruction of Ashiel Mugiya, appeared before High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda. They argued that assessors aged over 70 are constitutionally barred from sitting in criminal trials, challenging the legitimacy of the assessors assisting Justice Kwenda.Madhuku and Dzvetero called for the assessors to disclose their ages, citing a legal stipulation that mandates judges presiding over criminal trials to be below 70 years of age. They indicated intentions to file an application seeking a referral of their case to the Constitutional Court to address the age-related concerns regarding the assessors.The State, represented by Whisper Mabhaudhi and Lovet Masuku, suggested that the defense file a written application for clarity. Madhuku responded affirmatively, stating that they would submit the application by October 8.Mabhaudhi confirmed he would respond by October 15, and Justice Kwenda scheduled a court appearance for October 22 for oral submissions regarding the matter.Chimombe and Mpofu face allegations of misappropriating US$7.7 million from the Presidential Goat Scheme, reportedly by forging tax and compliance certificates to secure a tender for supplying goats while misrepresenting their company's compliance status. The case continues to attract public attention, highlighting the intersection of politics and business in Zimbabwe.