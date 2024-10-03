Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club management has approved a fundraising function organized by a faction of its supporters, scheduled for this Sunday at the team's sports club. The event coincides with Bosso's Premier League match against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium, a match some fans have opted to skip in protest of recent disciplinary actions taken against the club.The decision to hold the fundraiser stems from dissatisfaction among supporters regarding the club's punishment following the abandoned Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal match against Simba Bhora on September 22. Highlanders was fined US$6,000 for crowd disturbances that led to the match being halted.Instead of attending the match, fans plan to gather at the clubhouse and contribute the equivalent of gate charges toward settling the fine. The hearing regarding the matter took place in Harare on Wednesday, where Highlanders reportedly pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, the club risks losing the match by a 3-0 scoreline and facing a ban from participating in next year's tournament, a ruling that is non-appealable.Highlanders CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo expressed support for both the match and the fundraising event. "I come from a marketing background, and in marketing, the basic principle is that products compete for customers," he explained. He emphasized that Highlanders management is backing both events and will promote them equally.Dlodlo rejected claims that the clubhouse gathering represents a boycott of the match, arguing that supporters are instead demonstrating a willingness to work within the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regulations. "If it was a true boycott, they would have asked Highlanders not to pay the US$6,000. But these fans are saying: 'Let us pay. Let us work within the PSL regulations,'" he stated.He also highlighted the need for proper preparations for the fundraising function, indicating the club's intent to ensure a well-organized event. "We are trying to make sure that there is minimal disruption and that there is minimal hijacking of this programme," he noted, acknowledging that some risk is inherent in the event.When asked about police clearance for the fundraiser, Dlodlo deferred, saying it was the responsibility of the event organizers.As the situation develops, Highlanders supporters remain divided, with some expressing frustration over the club's disciplinary measures while others seek to rally support for the team in a unique way. The outcome of the fundraising initiative will likely play a significant role in determining the club's financial standing amid ongoing challenges.