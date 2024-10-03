Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent State of the Nation Address (Sona) has faced sharp criticism for failing to address Zimbabwe's pressing crises, leaving many feeling uninspired and disillusioned.

During the address delivered in Parliament on Wednesday, Mnangagwa touched on the nation's socio-economic challenges, including widespread hunger and economic instability, particularly the ongoing currency crisis. He noted that corrective measures were being implemented to stabilize the beleaguered Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which was devalued last Friday. This devaluation has led to significant price hikes for basic goods and services, with some businesses rejecting the local currency altogether to mitigate losses.

Mbizo MP Corban Madzivanyika from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) expressed disappointment in the address, stating it failed to inspire confidence that the government has viable solutions. "I expect the President to deal with issues that are facing Zimbabweans," he said, highlighting the high cost of living, rampant unemployment, and ongoing power shortages. "The Sona is bleak and has no impact at all in terms of its direct relationship with the desire to address the problems facing fellow countrymen."

Peter Mutasa, chairperson of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, echoed these sentiments, describing the address as "a damp squib." He noted that many workers were hopeful for solutions to their deteriorating salaries, which have lost value since the introduction of the ZiG. "From Sona, there is nothing to hedge against this," he added.

Moreover, Mutasa criticized Mnangagwa for neglecting human rights violations that have tarnished the government's reputation. He pointed out that ongoing political persecution is discouraging potential investors. He also referred to the contentious Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Bill as a misstep that could have long-term repercussions.

Obert Masaraure, leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, expressed frustration over the President's avoidance of critical challenges. "Where he attempted to engage in detail, he either misled the nation or focused on peripheral issues," Masaraure said, highlighting the lack of concrete strategies for education financing, teachers' welfare, and infrastructure development.

MDC spokesperson Lloyd Damba criticized the speech as "much ado about nothing," citing the government's failure to deliver on promises made in 2018, including the creation of 2.3 million jobs. He lamented the ongoing power cuts and lack of basic services, stating that the address did not inspire confidence among the populace.

Linda Masarira, leader of Labour, Economists and African Democrats, pointed out that while the address aimed to convey progress, it failed to address critical issues affecting everyday Zimbabweans. "He provided no concrete timeline or solutions for resolving the chronic power shortages," she noted.

Economist Prosper Chitambara emphasized the need for a focus on key imperatives necessary to unlock the economy's full potential. Meanwhile, economist Chenaiyimoyo Mutambasere criticized the President's apparent denial regarding the failing local currency, suggesting that the parallel market plays a crucial role in the economy rather than being an adversary.

In contrast, economic analyst Kudzai Mutisi defended Mnangagwa's remarks about the central bank allowing the market to determine the true exchange rate. He argued that a free market would encourage individuals to sell their foreign currency, supporting the idea that the Zimbabwean economy has sufficient backing for the ZiG.

As Zimbabwe grapples with significant socio-economic challenges, the critique of Mnangagwa's address signals a growing discontent among the populace regarding the government's handling of pressing issues. The demand for tangible solutions continues to resonate as citizens seek relief from their daily struggles.

