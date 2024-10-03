Latest News Editor's Choice


Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has initiated an investigation into serious allegations of corruption and assault against Stella Mhlanga, the headmistress of Kumalo Primary School. Mhlanga, who was suspended from August 14 to November 4, 2024, pending a disciplinary hearing, has been controversially reinstated, raising questions about the integrity of the disciplinary process.

Following her suspension, Deputy Head Eneles Sibanda was appointed as acting headmistress until Mhlanga's case was resolved. However, Mhlanga returned to her position on September 4, 2024, despite the unresolved allegations against her, prompting concerns among parents and staff about transparency.

The education ministry had previously scheduled a hearing for August 29, 2024, to address the charges against Mhlanga, but the meeting was unexpectedly canceled. Sources indicate that Lameck Mudyiwa, the chairperson of the disciplinary committee and the Director of Human Resources at the ministry, was ordered by senior officials in Harare to abandon the hearing while en route to Bulawayo.

In a notice signed by Mudyiwa, details of the hearing were provided, allowing Mhlanga to present relevant documents and witness statements. However, frustrated witnesses, including parents and teachers, expressed their discontent over the stalled hearing.

Edison Manzongo, a parent and member of the School Development Committee (SDC), stated, "We feel someone in high offices is protecting the headmistress while shortchanging children and parents who are hard done by Mhlanga's military leadership style. As we speak, Mhlanga has been reinstated while the disciplinary hearing is still pending. Chances are that witnesses will be victimized."

In response to Mhlanga's reinstatement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo emphasized that this does not equate to her exoneration. "What you are referring to are individual disciplinary issues. We do not discuss contractual matters with the media," Moyo stated, asserting that the director responsible for the disciplinary process is handling the matter.

Mhlanga faces multiple allegations, including the abuse of parents and assaulting teachers in front of students. One notable incident involved a parent, Sethule Ncube, who filed a complaint with the education ministry on November 24, 2023, detailing a public confrontation with Mhlanga. Ncube recounted how the headmistress berated her regarding complaints about the cost of a school trip, leading to an altercation.

"I have always told her to call me to her office and air out her concerns which she never does," Ncube wrote, expressing her frustration with the headmistress's confrontational approach.

An anonymous elderly teacher at the school reported being assaulted by Mhlanga three years ago, highlighting a culture of fear and intimidation that has led some teachers to resign. "No disciplinary action was taken, and many of the student witnesses have since left the school," the teacher revealed. Reports of Mhlanga's abusive behavior have been made to the SDC and the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) in Bulawayo.

In addition to the assault allegations, Mhlanga is accused of corruption and mismanagement of school funds. In 2022, she allegedly failed to account for a US$1,000 donation from UNICEF meant for a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) project at the school. The project experienced significant delays and budget overruns, reportedly taking a year and a half to complete at three times the original cost.

Members of the SDC expressed their concern over Mhlanga's handling of a USD$5 feeding levy collected from students, which has not been used effectively. Manzongo stated, "The feeding program only runs for a few weeks at the end of each term, and in some cases, food like mealie meal, beans, and soya mince has been discarded after going bad."

This is not Mhlanga's first brush with controversy; she previously faced public scrutiny in 2022 when a nude photo inadvertently went viral after being posted on her WhatsApp status.

As the investigation unfolds, parents and staff at Kumalo Primary School are calling for accountability and transparency to ensure the safety and well-being of students and the proper management of school resources.

