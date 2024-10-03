Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident on the N1 road near Colensburg has claimed the life of 43-year-old driver Leon Munhukwaye, who was operating a truck when the incident occurred approximately 30 kilometers from Colensburg. The accident took place on Wednesday around 5:00 PM.Eyewitnesses report that Munhukwaye was forced off the road by another truck that was overtaking him, leading to the fatal crash. Despite the immediate response from paramedics, Munhukwaye was pronounced dead at the scene.A poignant message shared on Facebook by the Zimbabwean Professional Drivers group expressed the community's sorrow over Munhukwaye's untimely death. The post stated, "We are deeply saddened, guys. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our Legends, EX GDC and Burious Investments driver Leon Munhukwaye. He was driving for one of the Indians in working and residing in Durban. MHSRIP. This accident happened 30 km to Colensburg on the N1 road to Cape Town."Tributes have poured in from fellow drivers and friends who remember Munhukwaye as a dedicated professional with a passion for his work. As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the accident, the trucking community mourns the loss of one of their own, highlighting the risks and dangers faced by drivers on the roads.