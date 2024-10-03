Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
As the global community observes World Teachers Day, teachers in Zimbabwe are intensifying their calls for a salary increment that would raise their monthly earnings to at least US$1,200. Currently, educators receive no more than US$350 per month, significantly below the food poverty line (FPL) of over US$500, compounded by a weakening local currency and a deteriorating economy.

In a statement released by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) to mark the occasion, the labor organization urged the government to review teacher salaries to provide a living wage that covers essential needs and allows for savings. "ARTUZ calls upon the employer to review salaries and pay a fair wage that enables teachers to cater for basics and have savings. A minimum of US$1,260 is all that teachers are demanding," the statement emphasized.

This year's World Teachers Day theme, "Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education," resonates with ARTUZ's ongoing struggle for better working conditions. The union criticized the government for allegedly prioritizing plots against its leaders over improving the welfare of educators.

The statement comes in the wake of a troubling incident involving ARTUZ's secretary-general, Robson Chere, who was forcibly removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, subsequently subjected to torture, and later abandoned at Harare Central police station.

"The state is urged to stop the relentless attack on ARTUZ and focus on protecting the freedom of association of ARTUZ teachers," the statement declared.

ARTUZ also condemned the ongoing state-sponsored harassment of its members, citing office raids, abductions, torture, and the wrongful suspension and discharge of teachers as indicative of a broader pattern of repression. The union's president, Obert Masaraure, has similarly faced state violence in the past.

As teachers across Zimbabwe rally for their rights, the call for equitable compensation reflects the broader economic struggles facing the nation, with educators seeking to ensure that their voices are heard and valued.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Tshinga Dube dies

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt gets thumbs up for DBOT for roadworks

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

1 hr ago | 112 Views

BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man axes brother to death

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors' AFCON dream crushed by Zambia

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

10 000 teachers recruited Zimbabwe-wide in 2024

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF invites Diaspora delegates for annual conference

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

15 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

17 hrs ago | 801 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

17 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

18 hrs ago | 874 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

18 hrs ago | 577 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

18 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

18 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

18 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

18 hrs ago | 293 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

21 hrs ago | 502 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

21 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

21 hrs ago | 356 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

23 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mr. President, you'll never fix the economy when you behave like a witchdoctor!

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Solly Moholo has died

03 Oct 2024 at 09:06hrs | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa frets over resurgent black market

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 553 Views

Mnangagwa warns forex dealers

03 Oct 2024 at 08:58hrs | 969 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe say they are being punished for Chivayo's leaked audios

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa orders Parliament to finalise PVO Bill

03 Oct 2024 at 08:57hrs | 207 Views