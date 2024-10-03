Tshinga Dube dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's liberation history and a decorated war veteran, passed away on October 3, 2024, at the age of 83. His son, Vusa Dube, confirmed the news, revealing that his father succumbed to kidney failure at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo. Despite a long illness spanning over a decade, the family's grief was palpable as they described his passing as a shock."I can confirm that my father Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube passed on today at 7:34 PM following kidney failure. Of course, he has been unwell for the past 10 years, but his death came as a shock to us as a family," said Mr. Dube. "As a family, we are saddened by his death, and we have lost a pillar of strength."Born on July 3, 1941, in Fort Usher, Matobo District, Matabeleland South, Dube became politically active at a young age, joining the liberation movement in the 1960s. In 1972, he trained as a guerrilla fighter in the Soviet Union and China, emerging as a prominent leader in the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) during the struggle for independence.His strategic contributions to military communications and arms procurement were pivotal during the liberation struggle. Dube rose through the ranks, becoming a key figure in Zipra's arms procurement department, ensuring that freedom fighters received the necessary weaponry to combat colonial forces.Known by the pseudonym "Embassy," Dube was among the first guerrillas deployed to the front lines, operating in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North. His operations played a critical role in the Wankie Battles, a joint operation involving Zapu and ANC cadres, which expanded into the Bulilima district of Matabeleland South.A military communications specialist, Dube collaborated closely with notable figures such as Cain Mathema, Joshua Mpofu, and Bhekuzulu Khumalo, leading the department alongside comrades from ANC's Umkhonto WeSizwe, including Walter Mavuso and Jackie Modise.One of the notable battles Dube participated in was the five-day Madliwa Battle along the Zambezi River Escarpment near Kariba, which occurred just before the ceasefire in October 1979. This battle was characterized by fierce fighting against Rhodesian forces, who were targeting Zambian infrastructure at the time.Following the ceasefire, Dube was appointed to a committee responsible for integrating, demobilizing, and forming the Zimbabwe National Army, representing Zipra alongside Josiah Tungamirai from Zanla. He later became the overall commander of the signals department in the newly formed army.Dube's military career spanned ten years before he transitioned to the Defence Headquarters as Deputy Secretary in charge of Research and Development. He then served as the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) for 23 years.Dube also enjoyed a political career, serving as the Member of Parliament for Makokoba in Bulawayo for several years. In 2015, he was appointed Minister of War Veterans, advocating for the rights and welfare of former combatants.Beyond his political and military contributions, Dube was a staunch advocate for education, sponsoring numerous young Zimbabweans to pursue studies abroad. He also authored a memoir titled "Quiet Flows the Zambezi," chronicling his life and experiences.Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube is survived by his wife, Nomathemba Wendy Dube, along with several children and grandchildren. Mourners are gathering at the family home located at Number 168 Shirley Road, Killarney suburb in Bulawayo, as the nation remembers a man whose contributions were instrumental in shaping the country's history.