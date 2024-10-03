Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Senator Morgan Komichi has asserted that the legacy of former trade unionist and politician Morgan Tsvangirai continues to haunt Zanu-PF, despite the party's perceived decimation of opposition splinter groups.Rejecting claims that Zanu-PF has successfully dismantled the opposition, Komichi dismissed these narratives as poor analytical judgments driven by analysts with vested interests and ties to the ruling party. He accused these analysts of distorting Tsvangirai's legacy in exchange for personal gain."These are the claims of analysts who are on Zanu-PF's payroll and have an insatiable desire to join the looting spree. The opposition movement, even after the death of President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, has never faded but is at its strongest now," Komichi stated."In fact, the late Tsvangirai's spirit is roaring from the grave. Zanu-PF is suffering and experiencing sleepless nights as they attempt to dilute his legacy, but this is a futile endeavor," he added.Komichi argued that the current situation, far from demonstrating Zanu-PF's dominance, has left the masses as the victims. He accused opposition leaders of prioritizing their personal interests over national concerns, leading to disillusionment, desperation, and a search for a new political home."The discord among splinter groups may have initially weakened the MDC, but Zanu-PF's actions could ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise. Opposition members from various factions are now seeking each other out, and the call to unite under Tsvangirai's legacy is gaining momentum," Komichi claimed.