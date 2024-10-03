Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Senator Morgan Komichi has asserted that the legacy of former trade unionist and politician Morgan Tsvangirai continues to haunt Zanu-PF, despite the party's perceived decimation of opposition splinter groups.

Rejecting claims that Zanu-PF has successfully dismantled the opposition, Komichi dismissed these narratives as poor analytical judgments driven by analysts with vested interests and ties to the ruling party. He accused these analysts of distorting Tsvangirai's legacy in exchange for personal gain.

"These are the claims of analysts who are on Zanu-PF's payroll and have an insatiable desire to join the looting spree. The opposition movement, even after the death of President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, has never faded but is at its strongest now," Komichi stated.

"In fact, the late Tsvangirai's spirit is roaring from the grave. Zanu-PF is suffering and experiencing sleepless nights as they attempt to dilute his legacy, but this is a futile endeavor," he added.

Komichi argued that the current situation, far from demonstrating Zanu-PF's dominance, has left the masses as the victims. He accused opposition leaders of prioritizing their personal interests over national concerns, leading to disillusionment, desperation, and a search for a new political home.

"The discord among splinter groups may have initially weakened the MDC, but Zanu-PF's actions could ultimately prove to be a blessing in disguise. Opposition members from various factions are now seeking each other out, and the call to unite under Tsvangirai's legacy is gaining momentum," Komichi claimed.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

6 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 979 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe govt gets thumbs up for DBOT for roadworks

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man axes brother to death

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

7 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors' AFCON dream crushed by Zambia

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

10 000 teachers recruited Zimbabwe-wide in 2024

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF invites Diaspora delegates for annual conference

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

20 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

22 hrs ago | 838 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

22 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu trial to be live-streamed

22 hrs ago | 908 Views

CCC MPs demand Mnangagwa action as ZiG devalues

23 hrs ago | 678 Views

Harare City Council suppliers refuse ZiG payments

23 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bosso fans unite over boycott

23 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Armed robbers strike EcoBank branch in daylight heist

23 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation from vapostori and maZion

23 hrs ago | 308 Views

Activists remain silent after arrest and detention

03 Oct 2024 at 13:26hrs | 519 Views

Plumtree council suspends ambulance services due to breakdown

03 Oct 2024 at 13:21hrs | 202 Views

WATCH: UK tourists brave potholed Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway

03 Oct 2024 at 13:12hrs | 1363 Views

Registrar General officials denied bail

03 Oct 2024 at 13:07hrs | 409 Views

Colonialists to give sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

03 Oct 2024 at 12:39hrs | 204 Views

Rape victim offered R50 for silence

03 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 533 Views

Declining state of Bulawayo worries residents

03 Oct 2024 at 10:58hrs | 544 Views

Man arrested for possession of dagga

03 Oct 2024 at 10:53hrs | 187 Views