'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

by Stephen Jakes

OUT SPOKEN Ex-Zipra war veteran Max Mkandla has described the later Former War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube as a figure father who loved and was loved by many due to his care for the well being of all those he associated with.He said he is the man who took it upon himself to lobby for the return of Zipra and Zapu Properties taken by the government at the height of Gukurahundi in the 1980s, and lamented that he has left without accomplishing his task."We mourn Dube for passing away, the member of Zapu and Zipra, the man who was determined to leave people united and wanted the Zipra property to remain in the hands of Zipra. Now the commander or ground and air in Zipra, has gone," Mkandla said."He has the gone the senior commander. Ritired Colonel Dube rest in peace. We will remember him and his history. The war veterans and their children must come together top bid him farewell, Its painfully that he has left especially on issues of properties.""I once stayed in Zipra properties in Mkoba North, Gweru and I was in Mberengwa at Dolo, Zipra properties were there, I was with Durban Nkiiwane and in Mkoba I was with Moffat Saguga where I was deployed by the party when George Nyandoro was still there and Chiranga Nyika who was in charge of Midlands Province."He said it was sad that Dube has gone a person who was not pompous and only wanted people to be constitutional.Mkandla said he looked up to Dube holding Home Affairs in government at the moment if the government still respected the principles of the 1987 unity accord.Retired Colonel Dube, a decorated war hero and former Member of Parliament for Makokoba, died at the age of 83.The former liberation fighter passed away on Thursday evening at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.Dube, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, was known for his deep commitment to the country's independence and his post-war contributions to public service.Meanwhile Mkandla also spoke of the final day of the vetting process of the war veterans and war collaborators which ends to day.He said he hoped that all those who were left in the past managed to be vetted and also urged the government to make sure that all those who are vetted get their dues on time, adding that there are many who have died without getting their money from the state.He criticized some people in leadership who give bad names to the people who participated and contributed to the liberation of the country.He also congratulated all those who managed to be vetted and bemoaned those who failed to be vetted because they are still in exile and some have since died.