Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC), expressing deep concerns about the party's current trajectory and its handling of key political alliances. Mchunu, a longtime ANC stalwart and ally of former president Jacob Zuma, revealed his decision in a letter, marking a significant break from the party he has served for decades.

In his resignation letter, Mchunu highlighted his growing unease with the ANC's direction, particularly following the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) after the party lost its electoral majority in the May 29 election. Mchunu, who also served as deputy provincial chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, voiced his dissatisfaction with the party's exclusion of the breakaway uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party from the unity government.

Mchunu stated that after the ANC's electoral losses, he offered differing opinions on the party's future, only to face harsh criticism. "I was told that in one group, ANC leaders called me politically ignorant and said I don't understand communism. At a PEC meeting, I heard leaders questioning who I was to tell them what to do," he wrote, reflecting on the internal tensions he experienced.

The former premier served in his role from May 2016 to May 2019, and his resignation comes as a blow to the ANC, given his history of leadership and long-standing association with the South African Communist Party (SACP), where he previously held provincial leadership positions.

Mchunu's letter also addressed broader ideological concerns, stating that he had become doubtful about the ANC's ability to advance the national democratic revolution in the current political environment. He expressed frustration at his perceived inability to contribute effectively to the party, which he said had diminished over time.

"I have come to the conclusion that I am no longer adding value to the ANC and find myself increasingly critical of several issues within both the organisation and government," Mchunu explained. While he accepted the ANC's decision to work within the GNU framework, he suggested that his criticisms had alienated him from party leadership, leading to his decision to step down.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo responded to Mchunu's resignation in a letter leaked to the media, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. While expressing regret over Mchunu's departure, Mtolo stressed that the ANC remained a voluntary organisation that respected Mchunu's choice.

Mtolo also addressed Mchunu's concerns about the unity government, reminding him that the ANC had historically formed alliances with other parties, including the National Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), during the early years of South Africa's democracy. He noted that senior ANC figures, including Jacob Zuma, S'bu Ndebele, and Zweli Mkhize, had worked with the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal's provincial government during that period.

In response to Mchunu's concerns, Mtolo asked for clarity on the specific elements of the GNU framework that led him to believe the ANC was deviating from its mission. He also questioned Mchunu's perspective on Jacob Zuma's recent formation of the MK party, which contributed to the ANC's weakened support in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces such as Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Despite these differences, Mtolo acknowledged Mchunu's contributions to the ANC and wished him well in his future endeavours, noting that the party would continue to respect his teachings and legacy.

Meanwhile, an MK party source hinted that Mchunu had not yet officially joined the party, fueling speculation about his political future.

Mchunu's resignation comes amid heightened factionalism within the ANC and ongoing debates about its leadership and strategic alliances as it navigates a period of declining electoral support and shifting political dynamics.

Source - The Mail & Guardian

