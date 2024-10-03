Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially commissioned a modern student accommodation facility and a new administration block at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), marking a significant milestone during the institution's 20th graduation ceremony.The facility, known as Varsity Heights, is a response to the pressing issue of student accommodation across the country. It was developed through the Public Service Pension Fund and its partners, providing state-of-the-art living spaces for 384 students. The new residence features modern amenities, recreational facilities, and offers a comfortable environment for students to enhance their academic experience.Speaking at the opening ceremony in Chinhoyi, President Mnangagwa, who is also the Chancellor of the university, emphasized the government's commitment to creating a student-focused learning ecosystem. He reiterated that efforts to improve the academic infrastructure and student welfare would remain a top priority."Given the demand for student accommodation and other requirements, my government will never tire of building a learning ecosystem that is agile, adaptable, and responsive to the needs of our young talented boys and girls," said the President. "This is critically important as we continue to emphasise a knowledge-driven economy anchored by innovation, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."The newly opened Varsity Heights student accommodation complex is part of the broader effort to develop infrastructure that enhances the educational experience, supporting the government’s vision of a knowledge-based economy. President Mnangagwa highlighted that improving students’ living conditions directly impacts their academic performance and overall well-being on campus.Beyond the university, the President directed the Public Service Pension Fund to expand its investment efforts to rural areas, with the aim of supporting rural industrialisation and modernisation. He urged the Fund to focus on developing commercial properties at district and ward levels, ensuring that investment projects benefit the majority of Zimbabweans and contribute to national economic growth."Going forward, the Fund is directed to develop commercial properties in parts of the country, including at district and ward levels, to accelerate rural industrialisation and modernisation," said President Mnangagwa. "Such investments will play a critical role in fostering economic resilience, stimulating growth, and creating jobs."During his visit, the President also commissioned the newly constructed administration block at CUT, which boasts modern infrastructure and demonstrates the institution’s commitment to embracing technology and innovation. He commended the university for its forward-thinking approach, noting that the developments were a testament to local ingenuity."We are witnessing the modernisation and embracing of technology. I’m told that everything we see is a result of domestic thinking," said the President. "This demonstrates that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Labanikhazi balo."The commissioning of the new facilities marks another step in CUT’s journey toward becoming a hub of innovation and excellence in education, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to develop world-class learning institutions across Zimbabwe. As the university continues to expand its infrastructure and embrace technological advancements, it aims to foster a learning environment that equips students with the skills needed to thrive in a knowledge-driven economy.