Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

ZANU-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has arrived at the residence of Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube in Killarney to pay her respects to the family following his passing yesterday.Muchinguri-Kashiri is set to convey a special message from President Emmerson Mnangagwa during her visit, underscoring the importance of Dube's contributions to the nation and the party.The gathering has attracted several prominent ZANU-PF politburo members, including Obert Mpofu, Simbarashe Mbengegwi, and Christopher Mustvangwa, who have come together to honor Dube's legacy. Additionally, ZANU-PF Council of Elders member Angelina Masuka is in attendance.Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, alongside Bulawayo counterpart Judith Ncube, has also joined the attendees. The presence of numerous high-profile individuals highlights the significant impact Retired Colonel Dube had on both the party and the nation during his lifetime.As the gathering continues, tributes are expected to reflect on Dube's pivotal role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and his unwavering commitment to national development.