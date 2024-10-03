3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on 3 October 2024 at around 10:00 AM along the Chivhu-Ray Road.The collision, which took place at the 61-kilometre peg, claimed the lives of three people and left eight others injured.The accident involved a Toyota Wish vehicle, carrying eight passengers, and an Isuzu DMax vehicle, with two passengers on board. According to police reports, the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the Isuzu DMax veering off the road, overturning, and eventually landing on its wheels.The victims' bodies were transported to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while those injured in the accident were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.The ZRP is urging motorists to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.