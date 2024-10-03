Latest News Editor's Choice


Police hunt for murder suspect

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Police in Zvishavane are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of Tanaka George Chitaba (19), who is wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on 3 October 2024 at Mount Belingwe Business Centre in Mberengwa.

The victim, Mcdonald Mashavakure (22), tragically died after being stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. The incident followed an argument over an unknown issue. Chitaba fled the scene, and police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

In a separate case, police in Kadoma are investigating the murder of Selestino Chinyaure, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Rimuka on the same day, 3 October 2024. The attackers, whose identities remain unknown, fled the scene, and the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to these murders to report to the nearest police station as investigations continue.

Source - Byo24News

