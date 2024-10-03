Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is actively investigating an armed robbery that took place on 3 October 2024 at a financial institution in Bulawayo.Authorities have urged the public to refrain from believing social media rumors that suggest the suspects have already been arrested.In a statement, the police emphasized their commitment to transparency and assured the community that they would provide updates on any significant developments related to the case. The investigation is ongoing as police work diligently to gather evidence and track down those responsible for the robbery.Members of the public are encouraged to report any relevant information to assist law enforcement in bringing the suspects to justice.The ZRP continues to prioritize the safety and security of citizens and will keep the media informed as the investigation progresses.