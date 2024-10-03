Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa-based singer and broadcaster Nkululeko "Chunky" Phiri has made a triumphant return to the entertainment industry, featuring in Netflix's latest hit series Blood Legacy. Known for his work as a founding member of the Imbube ensemble Ihawu Lesizwe and a former presenter and host for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Phiri now portrays the character Nkanyamba in the gripping series.Blood Legacy, produced by Gambit Films, showcases a star-studded cast of South Africa's finest, including Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla, Mike Ndlangamandla, the late Connie Chiume, Treasure Nkosi, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nandipha Khubone, Thandeka Dawn King, and Pallance Dladla, among others.Shot on location between Cape Town and Durban, Blood Legacy tells the story of the wealthy Ndlovu family, who are thrown into disarray following the sudden death of their patriarch. His passing threatens to unravel the family's vast business empire, Spear Industry, which is entangled in corruption. The series captures the intense power struggles that arise as members of the family battle for control over the company, all while presenting a united front to the public.Xolile Tshabalala stars as Khanyi Adesina, the determined daughter who is set on cleaning up the family's tarnished legacy by cutting ties with her father's corrupt associates. However, her efforts put her at odds with her power-hungry brother, Mandla Ndlovu, played by Buyile Mdladla, who is willing to go to extreme lengths, including partnering with the dangerous A6 Group, to secure his place as the head of the family empire.Amid this high-stakes corporate drama, Mike Ndlangamandla's character, Siya Ndlovu, the family's black sheep, grapples with personal struggles. Trapped in a secret relationship with a boyfriend while trying to appease his wife, Gabisile Ndlovu (portrayed by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa), Siya's emotional journey adds another layer of complexity to the series.The late Connie Chiume, a beloved figure in South African cinema, delivers a memorable performance, adding depth to the ensemble cast.According to a review by Glamour.co.za, Blood Legacy addresses numerous social issues plaguing South Africa today, including corruption, gender-based violence, and crime. Each episode leaves viewers eager for more, as the complex characters and high-stakes plot lines keep the tension simmering throughout."With a spectacular cast of local actors, both new and familiar faces, Blood Legacy brings these characters to life, exposing many of the critical issues our country is currently facing," reads the review.Originally created by Mexican writer Diego Gutiérrez and adapted from the series Monarca, Blood Legacy has already captured the attention of both local and international audiences with its relatable storytelling and strong performances. Phiri's role as Nkanyamba is another step forward in his already illustrious career, cementing his place in the South African showbiz landscape.