Khumalo headmistress suspended

News / National

by Staff reporter

The headmistress of Khumalo Primary School in Bulawayo, Stella Mhlanga, has been suspended following an incident in which she allegedly insulted the deputy headmaster in front of staff members and students.The altercation reportedly took place in the school corridor, where a misunderstanding between the two escalated into a heated argument. According to a source who witnessed the incident, Mhlanga publicly dressed down the deputy headmaster in a manner that shocked onlookers."She got into an argument with the deputy headmaster and insulted him in front of the staff and learners. It was a shameful scene," said a teacher, who requested anonymity.Feeling humiliated by the incident, the deputy headmaster lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. In response, ministry officials investigated the matter and took disciplinary action against Mhlanga."The officials suspended her for three months. The suspension was handed down on September 14 and will last until November 14," said the source. Mhlanga faces charges of "unbecoming behaviour" in relation to her conduct at the school.Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed the suspension, though he refrained from discussing the specifics of the incident."While I can't delve into the details, the decision was made to ensure a respectful and positive environment for both staff and pupils," Ndoro said.Efforts to reach Mhlanga for comment were unsuccessful. This is not the first time she has drawn attention for controversial reasons. In a previous incident, she came under public scrutiny after allegedly posting an inappropriate image on her WhatsApp status, which was quickly deleted but still sparked an outcry.Mhlanga's suspension comes as the school administration works to maintain order and professionalism in light of the embarrassing episode.