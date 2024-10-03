Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khumalo headmistress suspended

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
The headmistress of Khumalo Primary School in Bulawayo, Stella Mhlanga, has been suspended following an incident in which she allegedly insulted the deputy headmaster in front of staff members and students.

The altercation reportedly took place in the school corridor, where a misunderstanding between the two escalated into a heated argument. According to a source who witnessed the incident, Mhlanga publicly dressed down the deputy headmaster in a manner that shocked onlookers.

"She got into an argument with the deputy headmaster and insulted him in front of the staff and learners. It was a shameful scene," said a teacher, who requested anonymity.

Feeling humiliated by the incident, the deputy headmaster lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. In response, ministry officials investigated the matter and took disciplinary action against Mhlanga.

"The officials suspended her for three months. The suspension was handed down on September 14 and will last until November 14," said the source. Mhlanga faces charges of "unbecoming behaviour" in relation to her conduct at the school.

Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed the suspension, though he refrained from discussing the specifics of the incident.

"While I can't delve into the details, the decision was made to ensure a respectful and positive environment for both staff and pupils," Ndoro said.

Efforts to reach Mhlanga for comment were unsuccessful. This is not the first time she has drawn attention for controversial reasons. In a previous incident, she came under public scrutiny after allegedly posting an inappropriate image on her WhatsApp status, which was quickly deleted but still sparked an outcry.

Mhlanga's suspension comes as the school administration works to maintain order and professionalism in light of the embarrassing episode.


Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

54 mins ago | 53 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

55 mins ago | 16 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

56 mins ago | 53 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

9 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

9 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

9 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 698 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

9 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe govt gets thumbs up for DBOT for roadworks

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu challenge presence of 'old' High Court assessors

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police suspect inside job in US$4m bank robbery

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

BCC conducts over 15 000 building inspections in 2024

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

Empty coffers hamper Barbourfields Stadium upgrade

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Raw sewage floods PWD centre in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ngozi Mine dumpsite fires choke Cowdray Park

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

Russia offers free language lessons in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes brother to death

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4 million heist

10 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Miner killed in dispute over cigarette

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Smuggling racket busted at Plumtree border

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe Young Warriors' AFCON dream crushed by Zambia

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe launches major telehealth initiative

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

10 000 teachers recruited Zimbabwe-wide in 2024

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Another State-assisted funeral for Mashonaland accident victims

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF invites Diaspora delegates for annual conference

10 hrs ago | 49 Views

Armed robbery incident in Bulawayo: ZRP launches investigation

23 hrs ago | 4579 Views

Chinese company to set up cement factory in Bulawayo

03 Oct 2024 at 17:36hrs | 828 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 200 kilowatt solar grid

03 Oct 2024 at 17:11hrs | 849 Views

8 die in Hwedza-Goto road accident

03 Oct 2024 at 17:10hrs | 1010 Views