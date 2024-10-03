Prophet jailed for armed robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A self-proclaimed prophet from Masendu Village, Matabeleland South, has been sentenced to six months in prison for robbing a man at knifepoint. Mpindeni Ncube (44), once revered in his community as a spiritual leader, was convicted by Plumtree resident magistrate Joshua Nembaware for robbing a man of his cell phone.The incident, which took place on 27 September 2024, saw Ncube using an okapi knife to threaten his victim, Siyabulela Mabhena, near Ndiweni Business Centre in Madlambuzi, Plumtree. The court heard that Ncube, who pleaded guilty to the robbery, assaulted Mabhena and stole his Samsung Grand Prime phone, valued at US$50.According to prosecutor Selestine Madziwa, Ncube grabbed Mabhena from behind, held a knife to his throat, and demanded the phone while threatening to kill him if he resisted. After robbing Mabhena, Ncube ordered him to return to the business centre, where the shaken victim informed patrons of the robbery.Acting swiftly, a group of patrons tracked Ncube to the nearby Mzwanyana area, where they apprehended him and recovered both the stolen phone and the weapon used in the crime.When asked by the court why he committed the robbery, Ncube's explanation stunned those in attendance. He claimed he had been returning from Botswana, where he had prayed for someone but was not paid for his services. Stranded and without enough money for transport back home, Ncube admitted to robbing Mabhena, initially hoping to find cash but settling for the phone.Magistrate Nembaware sentenced Ncube to 12 months in prison, but six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on the condition that Ncube does not commit another violent offense during that time.The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, where Ncube, once a trusted spiritual leader, is now behind bars for betraying his position of authority. His actions have left many disillusioned, as they struggle to reconcile the image of a man of faith with that of a criminal who resorted to violence for personal gain.