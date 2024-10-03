Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A bizarre and unsettling incident has unfolded in Lobengula West, Bulawayo, where a 16-year-old Form Four student allegedly stole R1 000 and US$230 from his parents to pay a self-proclaimed "godfather" in Ghana for ritualistic umuthi (medicine) to accumulate wealth. The teenager also reportedly sent a picture of his best friend to be used in a death spell, in exchange for riches.

According to the boy's mother, the events began when her son, who is part of a school WhatsApp group, stumbled upon a link that promised wealth and fame. Intrigued by the offer, the teenager contacted the administrator, who offered him the chance to gain wealth, win the lottery, or achieve fame. The boy chose wealth.

The "godfather" in Ghana reportedly demanded a fee to provide umuthi to make quick money, prompting the teenager to steal R1 000 and US$230 from his parents. After transferring the money, the godfather asked for a picture of the boy's best friend. Following the instructions, the teenager sent the photo, hoping it would initiate the wealth accumulation process.

The ritual took a darker turn when the "godfather" told the boy to purchase candles and burn them on a specific date, claiming that once they were fully burnt, his best friend would collapse and die. The boy believed that this sacrifice would secure his newfound riches.

The mother discovered the theft when she noticed the missing money and confronted her son. He confessed to stealing the funds and explained his plan. Disturbed, she reported the matter to Magwegwe Police Station, leading to a broader investigation into the incident.

Adding to the eerie nature of the case, the Ghanaian godfather sent a video to the teenager, showing the photo of the intended victim and wads of US$100 bills, claiming it was the promised money.

The parents of the intended victim, whose picture had been sent, were also left shocked and worried. “We were informed that my son's picture was sent to a man in Ghana for some form of ritual. We don't know if it's a sacrifice or a scam,” the boy's mother said.

Local publication B-Metro managed to access the WhatsApp group link and attempted to contact the godfather, who ignored all communication attempts.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident and issued a warning to the public. “We urge members of the public not to engage with strangers on social media, as they may fall victim to scams like this,” he said.

The incident has caused a stir in the Lobengula West community, raising concerns over the influence of online scams and the lengths to which people, including impressionable youth, may go in search of wealth. The police continue to investigate the matter, urging parents to monitor their children's online activities closely to prevent similar incidents.

Source - B-Metro

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

