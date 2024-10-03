Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The drama surrounding Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, also known as Prosper Mpofu, continues to unravel after the 29-year-old was arrested for the second time at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Monday. Vanhuvaone, who had previously been granted bail after being charged with impersonating a medical doctor, was again spotted at the hospital, prompting his immediate arrest.

Vanhuvaone was out on US$100 bail, granted by a Bulawayo magistrate last week after the State found no compelling reasons to deny him bail. He was ordered to reside at his given address, report to the police once a week, and refrain from interfering with State witnesses ahead of his court appearance on October 7.

His reappearance at Mpilo Central Hospital has left many questioning the laxity in enforcing bail conditions and raised concerns about the hospital's internal operations. The motive behind his latest visit remains unclear, but locals are now calling for a thorough investigation into the institution.

This isn't Vanhuvaone's first brush with the law or controversy. A deeper look into his past reveals a history of violence and deception. In November 2022, Vanhuvaone made headlines after viciously attacking two men he found with his pregnant girlfriend, Abercy “Spongy” Chishapira. He first assaulted Erick Gumbo at a city lodge and later battered Butholenkosi Gula Ndebele at Ndebele's flat in Bulawayo. In the attacks, Vanhuvaone used fists and an array of weapons, including a guitar that he shattered over Ndebele. He also damaged Ndebele's property, including a 55-inch Samsung TV.

For these crimes, Vanhuvaone was charged with two counts of assault and one of malicious damage to property. In an unusual turn of events, he escaped a custodial sentence by convincing the court that he was a fifth-year medical student at Mpilo Central Hospital. He portrayed himself as a dedicated, selfless student working to save lives, an image that apparently swayed the magistrate's judgment.

The court showed Vanhuvaone leniency, imposing a fine of ZWL$70,000 (or seven months in jail) for the assault charges. He was also ordered to compensate Ndebele with US$1,100 for the damaged property. Further prison time was suspended on the condition that he did not re-offend for five years.

Despite his claims of remorse and passion for his medical "studies," it is now evident that Vanhuvaone fabricated his entire story. His return to Mpilo Hospital this week, in violation of his bail conditions, further complicates his legal standing. Bulawayo residents and officials are left questioning how such a charade was allowed to continue and how a man with a violent history managed to evade harsher legal consequences.

Vanhuvaone's case has thrown a spotlight on the systems in place at Mpilo Central Hospital and the courts. With his re-arrest, the public is awaiting further developments and answers regarding how this impersonator was able to roam free. As his trial approaches, it remains to be seen what impact this new arrest will have on his fate.

