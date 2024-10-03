Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshinga Dube declared national hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially conferred national hero status on Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, a respected liberation icon and pioneer freedom fighter.

The announcement was made by Zanu-PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who conveyed the honour to Dube's family at his residence in Killarney, Bulawayo.

Rtd Col Dube passed away on Thursday evening following a prolonged battle with kidney failure, leaving behind a legacy deeply intertwined with Zimbabwe's fight for independence.

Dube was instrumental in training many of the country's freedom fighters and played a crucial role in the liberation struggle, particularly in the operations and logistics that helped pave the way for Zimbabwe's independence.

The conferral of national hero status underscores his immense contributions to the nation's liberation and development. His leadership, bravery, and dedication to the cause of Zimbabwe's freedom were widely acknowledged by comrades, government officials, and ordinary citizens alike.

In making the announcement, Muchinguri-Kashiri highlighted Dube's unwavering commitment to the liberation cause and his lasting impact on Zimbabwe.

"The country has lost a true patriot and a hero of the liberation struggle. His contributions will forever be etched in the history of our nation," she said.

Rtd Col Dube's passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from all corners of the country. Many remember him not only for his role in securing Zimbabwe's independence but also for his efforts in post-independence national development, having served in various capacities, including as a former Cabinet minister.

As Zimbabwe reflects on his remarkable legacy, the national hero status conferred upon him ensures that his name will be remembered alongside other stalwarts who played pivotal roles in the country's liberation.

A national hero's burial is expected to take place at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, where his contributions to Zimbabwe will be formally honoured.

Tributes continue to pour in, celebrating the life of Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, whose dedication to Zimbabwe's independence and development will never be forgotten.

Source - The Chronicle

