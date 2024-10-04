Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, have been dealt a major blow ahead of their crucial African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Namibia, with forward Tawanda Chirewa set to miss out due to a thigh muscle injury. The 20-year-old Derby County player, on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, sustained the injury last weekend and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.Chirewa reportedly played through the injury during Derby County's clash with Norwich last Tuesday. A scan conducted the following day confirmed muscle damage, which has now ruled him out of action for the upcoming international fixtures. "Chirewa is out for between four and eight weeks," a source close to the player revealed.His absence is a significant setback for Warriors coach Michael Nees, who had been hoping for a full-strength squad to face Namibia in their back-to-back AFCON qualifiers. Zimbabwe will play their first encounter as the away team at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10, before reversing roles to host Namibia at the same venue just four days later.Nees had been counting on Chirewa's youthful energy and attacking prowess, especially after the player's impressive form this season. The coach, however, will now have to revise his plans for the vital fixtures as both Zimbabwe and Namibia seek their first wins in Group J.Despite the injury, the Warriors boss remains optimistic, with key players Marvelous Nakamba, Brendon Galloway, and Tino Kadewere set to return to the squad. However, the loss of Chirewa will still be felt, particularly given the recent patch-up between the player and Nees following a fallout during Zimbabwe's match against Kenya in September.Chirewa had voiced his displeasure after being substituted in the 58th minute of the goalless draw against Kenya and was further frustrated by his benching in the following match against Cameroon. However, both player and coach have since reconciled, with Nees revealing earlier this week that the young forward had apologised for his behavior. "The boy apologised twice, what else can he do," Nees told Zimpapers Sports Hub.Chirewa's absence also brings an ironic twist, as it was in South Africa where he netted his first goal for Zimbabwe - a stunning strike in the 3-1 loss to Bafana Bafana during a World Cup qualifier. His injury means he will have to wait to make further contributions to Zimbabwe's AFCON campaign, with his return now hinging on his recovery process over the next few weeks.As the Warriors gear up for the Namibia clashes, Nees will be hoping his remaining squad members can step up to fill the void left by Chirewa as they continue their pursuit of a place in next year's AFCON finals in Morocco.