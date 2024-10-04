Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, have been dealt a major blow ahead of their crucial African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Namibia, with forward Tawanda Chirewa set to miss out due to a thigh muscle injury. The 20-year-old Derby County player, on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, sustained the injury last weekend and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Chirewa reportedly played through the injury during Derby County's clash with Norwich last Tuesday. A scan conducted the following day confirmed muscle damage, which has now ruled him out of action for the upcoming international fixtures. "Chirewa is out for between four and eight weeks," a source close to the player revealed.

His absence is a significant setback for Warriors coach Michael Nees, who had been hoping for a full-strength squad to face Namibia in their back-to-back AFCON qualifiers. Zimbabwe will play their first encounter as the away team at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10, before reversing roles to host Namibia at the same venue just four days later.

Nees had been counting on Chirewa's youthful energy and attacking prowess, especially after the player's impressive form this season. The coach, however, will now have to revise his plans for the vital fixtures as both Zimbabwe and Namibia seek their first wins in Group J.

Despite the injury, the Warriors boss remains optimistic, with key players Marvelous Nakamba, Brendon Galloway, and Tino Kadewere set to return to the squad. However, the loss of Chirewa will still be felt, particularly given the recent patch-up between the player and Nees following a fallout during Zimbabwe's match against Kenya in September.

Chirewa had voiced his displeasure after being substituted in the 58th minute of the goalless draw against Kenya and was further frustrated by his benching in the following match against Cameroon. However, both player and coach have since reconciled, with Nees revealing earlier this week that the young forward had apologised for his behavior. "The boy apologised twice, what else can he do," Nees told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

Chirewa's absence also brings an ironic twist, as it was in South Africa where he netted his first goal for Zimbabwe  -  a stunning strike in the 3-1 loss to Bafana Bafana during a World Cup qualifier. His injury means he will have to wait to make further contributions to Zimbabwe's AFCON campaign, with his return now hinging on his recovery process over the next few weeks.

As the Warriors gear up for the Namibia clashes, Nees will be hoping his remaining squad members can step up to fill the void left by Chirewa as they continue their pursuit of a place in next year's AFCON finals in Morocco.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe police overrated?

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

22 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

22 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

22 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

23 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

04 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 540 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 317 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:27hrs | 783 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

04 Oct 2024 at 12:20hrs | 745 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

04 Oct 2024 at 12:17hrs | 56 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

04 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 104 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4529 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4381 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

04 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 192 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

04 Oct 2024 at 08:49hrs | 810 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 612 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 251 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 445 Views