US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

In what is believed to be the largest bank heist in Zimbabwean history, seven armed robbers made off with a staggering US$4.4 million in cash from Ecobank's Bulawayo branch at the Parkade Centre on Thursday afternoon. The brazen midday robbery unfolded in just 149 seconds, leaving both the public and authorities stunned.One of the suspects, in a cool and calculated move, was spotted scoping the scene from a street corner opposite the bank. Before making his move, he bought chewing gum from a vendor for R1, keeping a calm demeanor. Moments later, he sprinted towards the bank, joining his accomplices in subduing a security guard stationed at the back of a Safeguard security vehicle.The female vendor, who sold the chewing gum, recounted the events in disbelief. "He bought the gum but didn't say anything to me. He just kept looking around before suddenly running towards the bank. When I turned to see what was happening, I saw him and another man wrestling with a guard. Everything happened so fast. When I saw guns, I grabbed my things and ran."The robbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, swiftly overpowered the security guards, disarming them and taking three guns - two pistols and a shotgun - along with the cash-laden trunks. Witnesses reported that the robbers loaded the trunks into a white Ford Ranger single-cab vehicle before speeding off along Fife Street towards 10th Avenue.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the details of the heist, expressing concern that the stolen guns could be used in future crimes. "The suspects assaulted the Cash-in-Transit team with the butt of their rifles, disarmed them, and ordered them to lie on their stomachs. They then dragged three trunks containing cash into the getaway vehicle and fled the scene."Initial investigations revealed that the getaway vehicle's number plates, AGP2333, were stolen from a Mazda Demio, a common tactic used by criminals to mislead police. "This is a known modus operandi. Criminals target vehicles in parking lots and steal number plates to evade detection," said a detective with the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of an inside job, as the sophisticated nature of the robbery and the precision with which it was executed suggest a leak of information. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are ongoing and assured the public that the law would take its course. "There are strong indications of insider involvement, and we are widening the scope of our investigations to other cities and towns where the suspects may be hiding."Police are also debunking rumors circulating on social media that the suspects were killed in a shootout along Plumtree Road. Commissioner Nyathi confirmed that no such incident occurred, and the hunt for the robbers continues.Staff members from both Ecobank and the Safeguard security team have been interviewed by police as investigations intensify. The authorities are drawing comparisons to other major heists in the country, including the 2021 Gwebi River Bridge robbery, where US$2.7 million was stolen in a cash-in-transit robbery.The suspects in the Ecobank robbery are described as seven men, six of whom were wearing balaclavas, while one was unmasked. Police have appealed to the public for any information that may lead to their capture.This daring heist has shocked Zimbabwe, with many questioning how such a large sum of money could be stolen so swiftly in broad daylight. The police remain committed to bringing the culprits to justice, and the public waits anxiously for further developments in what is now the country's most infamous bank robbery.