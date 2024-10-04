Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
As the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League heads into Match Day 29, football fans are eager for answers to some pressing questions. Will Highlanders fans' planned boycott be successful? Who will claim bragging rights in the highly anticipated Harare derby? And can anyone stop Simba Bhora's dominant run?

Here's a preview of the key matches to look out for:

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba

Highlanders, currently fifth on the table with 41 points, are hoping to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum. However, much of the attention will be on the fan protest against the PSL's recent fine of $6,000, imposed due to crowd trouble during Bosso's match in Shamva. Fans are threatening to boycott the game in favor of gathering at the club's clubhouse to raise funds for the fine. Whether the protest will affect the turnout remains to be seen.

ZPC Kariba, sitting 10th with 34 points, are also coming off a loss, having been edged 1-0 by Greenfuel. Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways.

Dynamos vs CAPS United (Harare Derby)

All eyes will be on the capital as Dynamos and CAPS United lock horns in the Harare derby. Despite both teams having relatively average seasons, with 38 points each, form often goes out the window in such a high-stakes rivalry. The first-leg encounter ended 1-1, and this match could be decisive for either side's top-four hopes. Dynamos have the advantage of two games in hand, but this fixture could give them a crucial boost.

Simba Bhora vs Chicken Inn

Log leaders Simba Bhora are on a phenomenal run, with a seven-point lead and an unbeaten streak stretching across their last 12 games. The Shamva-based side has been invincible at their home ground, Wadzanayi Stadium, winning 12 out of 14 matches and drawing the other two. Chicken Inn, currently in fourth place, will be keen to halt Simba Bhora's momentum, but they face a daunting task against the in-form team.

Other Fixtures

Defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will travel to Gweru to face TelOne at Ascot Stadium, while Bulawayo Chiefs will welcome Herentals at Luveve Stadium. Elsewhere, Yadah will be up against Arenel at Heart Stadium.

With just 18 points left to play for, the intensity is ramping up as teams push for a strong finish in the league. Fans can expect drama and excitement as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League continues its business end.

Fixtures
Saturday: TelOne v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot Stadium), Simba Bhora v Chicken Inn (Wadzanayi Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Arenel (Heart Stadium) Greenfuel v Manica Diamonds
Sunday: Chegutu Pirates v Bikita Minerals (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro Stadium) Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

58 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe police overrated?

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

22 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

22 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

22 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

23 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

04 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 540 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 317 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:27hrs | 783 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

04 Oct 2024 at 12:20hrs | 745 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

04 Oct 2024 at 12:17hrs | 56 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

04 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 104 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4530 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4382 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

04 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 192 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

04 Oct 2024 at 08:49hrs | 810 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 612 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 251 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 446 Views