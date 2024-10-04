Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

News / National

by Staff reporter

As the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League heads into Match Day 29, football fans are eager for answers to some pressing questions. Will Highlanders fans' planned boycott be successful? Who will claim bragging rights in the highly anticipated Harare derby? And can anyone stop Simba Bhora's dominant run?Here's a preview of the key matches to look out for:Highlanders vs ZPC KaribaHighlanders, currently fifth on the table with 41 points, are hoping to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum. However, much of the attention will be on the fan protest against the PSL's recent fine of $6,000, imposed due to crowd trouble during Bosso's match in Shamva. Fans are threatening to boycott the game in favor of gathering at the club's clubhouse to raise funds for the fine. Whether the protest will affect the turnout remains to be seen.ZPC Kariba, sitting 10th with 34 points, are also coming off a loss, having been edged 1-0 by Greenfuel. Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways.Dynamos vs CAPS United (Harare Derby)All eyes will be on the capital as Dynamos and CAPS United lock horns in the Harare derby. Despite both teams having relatively average seasons, with 38 points each, form often goes out the window in such a high-stakes rivalry. The first-leg encounter ended 1-1, and this match could be decisive for either side's top-four hopes. Dynamos have the advantage of two games in hand, but this fixture could give them a crucial boost.Simba Bhora vs Chicken InnLog leaders Simba Bhora are on a phenomenal run, with a seven-point lead and an unbeaten streak stretching across their last 12 games. The Shamva-based side has been invincible at their home ground, Wadzanayi Stadium, winning 12 out of 14 matches and drawing the other two. Chicken Inn, currently in fourth place, will be keen to halt Simba Bhora's momentum, but they face a daunting task against the in-form team.Other FixturesDefending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will travel to Gweru to face TelOne at Ascot Stadium, while Bulawayo Chiefs will welcome Herentals at Luveve Stadium. Elsewhere, Yadah will be up against Arenel at Heart Stadium.With just 18 points left to play for, the intensity is ramping up as teams push for a strong finish in the league. Fans can expect drama and excitement as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League continues its business end.FixturesSaturday: TelOne v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot Stadium), Simba Bhora v Chicken Inn (Wadzanayi Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), Yadah v Arenel (Heart Stadium) Greenfuel v Manica DiamondsSunday: Chegutu Pirates v Bikita Minerals (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro Stadium) Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)