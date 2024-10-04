Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police overrated?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In what is being called the largest cash heist in Zimbabwe's history, seven armed robbers executed a lightning-fast robbery at Ecobank, located at the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue in Bulawayo. The audacious robbery, which lasted just 149 seconds, saw the criminals make off with a staggering US$4.4 million in broad daylight.

One of the suspects was spotted coolly surveying the crime scene from a nearby street corner before he casually bought chewing gum from a vendor. Moments later, he sprinted toward the bank, where he joined an accomplice to disarm and subdue a security guard, setting the stage for the daring robbery.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, with witnesses and bank employees left in shock. A vendor who sold chewing gum to one of the robbers described the chilling moment when the suspect suddenly darted toward the bank.

"He bought chewing gum and didn't say much. He was scanning the area, and before I knew it, he ran toward the bank. I watched as he started wrestling with a security guard. Everything happened so fast, and when I saw the guns, I grabbed my things and ran in the opposite direction," said the vendor, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The robbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed the security personnel guarding a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle. Three of the security team were armed with a shotgun, two pistols, and ammunition, which the robbers quickly confiscated after assaulting them.

The robbers ordered the security team to lie on their stomachs while they loaded three trunks filled with cash into a getaway vehicle, a white Ford Ranger single cab. The robbers sped off along Fife Street toward 10th Avenue, also taking with them three firearms – a shotgun and two pistols – increasing police concerns that these weapons could be used in future crimes.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, acting police spokesperson in Bulawayo, confirmed that the robbers disarmed the security guards and stole the cash before fleeing at high speed. The police are working to recover the stolen firearms and cash.

A detective with the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) revealed that the number plates on the getaway vehicle, AGP2333, belonged to a Mazda Demio, a common tactic used by criminals to mislead investigators. The police are now investigating whether the robbers had stolen the plates beforehand.

Police believe the heist may have involved an inside job due to the precision and timing of the robbery. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi suggested there could have been a leak of information that facilitated the robbery.

"Initial indications show an element of an inside job or information leak. We are conducting thorough investigations, and the public can be assured that we will hold those responsible to account," said Comm Nyathi.

The Ecobank heist has shaken the country, surpassing previous major cash-in-transit robberies, including the 2021 Gwebi River Bridge heist where US$2.7 million was stolen.

As investigations widen, police have expanded their search for the suspects beyond Bulawayo to other cities and towns. Despite rumors circulating on social media that the robbers were killed along Plumtree Road shortly after the heist, police have denied these claims, confirming that the hunt for the suspects is ongoing.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

33 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

49 mins ago | 70 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

1 hr ago | 121 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

22 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 876 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

22 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

22 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

22 hrs ago | 230 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

22 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

22 hrs ago | 466 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

23 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

04 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 538 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 317 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:27hrs | 781 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

04 Oct 2024 at 12:20hrs | 739 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

04 Oct 2024 at 12:17hrs | 56 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

04 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 102 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1309 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4486 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4337 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

04 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

04 Oct 2024 at 08:49hrs | 809 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 611 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 251 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 440 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 300 Views