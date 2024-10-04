Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare couple, Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni, have accused former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono of leveraging his political connections in a property dispute, where they stand accused of fraudulently transferring ownership of his property.Gono claims that the couple illegally changed the directorship of Valley Lodge, a property owned by his company, Galwex Investments (Pvt) Ltd, which the couple had been appointed to manage. According to the State, the Makonis, who were tasked with managing the lodge as estate agents, transferred ownership of the property into their own names.The couple, however, denies the allegations, insisting that they are victims of malicious attacks by Gono and others with political clout. In their defense, the Makonis argue that their arrest was orchestrated by individuals within influential positions in law enforcement and government institutions, acting without evidence."These are clearly malicious, frivolous, and vexatious allegations being peddled by the complainant in connivance with those who occupy certain positions of influence within the law enforcement agencies or other government-linked institutions, who maliciously caused their arrest without any shred of evidence to justify their arrest and/or prosecution," the couple submitted in court.The dispute dates back to October 30, 2009, when Costick Investments (Pvt) Ltd sold all its shares in Lizack and Valley Lodge to Gono's Galwex Investments. In 2017, the couple's company was assigned to manage the property. The State now alleges that, instead of fulfilling their management duties, the Makonis later altered the directorship of Valley Lodge in their favor.Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa, who is overseeing the case, ruled that the allegations are currently being heard by regional magistrate Stanford Mambani, where the trial continues.The case highlights the complex legal battles over property ownership in Zimbabwe and underscores concerns about the use of political influence in business disputes.