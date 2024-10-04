Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Former Harare Mayor Muchadeyi Masunda was acquitted yesterday by Harare magistrate Ayanda Ndlamini, who ruled that the State's case lacked evidence. The magistrate emphasized that proceeding further would waste both resources and time, as the prosecution had failed to substantiate the charges.

In her judgment, Ndlamini stated that there was no tangible proof to support the complainant's allegations of indecent assault. She highlighted inconsistencies in the testimony, noting that the complainant, Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu, had willingly stayed at Masunda's workplace for more than two hours after the alleged incident, which undermined the claim.

The court heard that Chidawu, the daughter of the late Harare Metropolitan Affairs Minister Oliver Chidawu, had gone to Masunda's office in Milton Park, Harare, on August 4, 2023, to discuss matters related to the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu Trust, where Masunda is a trustee. Chidawu alleged that Masunda assaulted her during the encounter.

According to the complainant, Masunda wrestled her when she entered his office. She claimed to have elbowed him and later locked herself inside his office. She remained there for over two hours, eventually recording part of the meeting on her phone before returning the office keys to Masunda and leaving.

Masunda's defense, led by lawyers Tecla Mapota and Gwaunza, argued that the complainant's behavior contradicted her claims. The defense pointed to a text message Chidawu had sent after the meeting, thanking Masunda, which they argued was inconsistent with someone who had been indecently assaulted.

Further doubt was cast on the allegations when it was revealed that Chidawu reported the incident to the police nearly three months later, in November 2023, rather than in August as initially claimed. This inconsistency was seen as further evidence weakening the case.

Magistrate Ndlamini ruled that the State had failed to prove that Masunda had any sexual intent when he allegedly approached the complainant to retrieve his office keys.

Following the acquittal, Masunda expressed no ill-will towards Chidawu, stating: "I don't bear any ill-will towards Miss Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu in spite of what she has done." He affirmed his commitment to his role as a co-trustee of the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu Trust, alongside fellow trustee Ngoni Kudenga, emphasizing that neither of them had personal financial interests in the trust.

Masunda further described the acquittal as the end of a "harrowing and unheard-of saga" in his long career in the legal profession, which began over 50 years ago in January 1974. He reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling his duties in the trust for the benefit of the late Oliver Chidawu's family.

This case is one of several brought against Masunda by Chidawu, with the former mayor having already been cleared of four other similar cases.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Dexter Nduna warned by City of Harare

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

58 mins ago | 61 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe police overrated?

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

22 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

22 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

22 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

22 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

23 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

04 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 540 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 317 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:27hrs | 783 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

04 Oct 2024 at 12:20hrs | 745 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

04 Oct 2024 at 12:17hrs | 56 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

04 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 104 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4530 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4383 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

04 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 192 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

04 Oct 2024 at 08:49hrs | 810 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 612 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 251 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 446 Views