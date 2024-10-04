Zanu-PF reads riot act

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has taken action to curb misconduct by some of its District Coordinating Committee (DCC) leaders, who have been accused of abusing their authority by supporting aspiring candidates in post-election activities. The party's national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, highlighted the issue in a letter dated October 2, warning against such actions which go against the party's constitution.In the letter, Machacha stated that the politburo was concerned about the behavior of DCC members who have been making executive decisions without proper authorization."This is contrary to the party constitution, Article 13 Section 154 on the powers and functions of the DCC, which states that ‘The district co-ordinating committee shall not make any executive decision. All executive decisions shall be referred to the provincial executive council and provincial co-ordinating committee,'" Machacha wrote.He further accused some DCC members of acting as "kingmakers," supporting aspiring candidates while undermining current National Assembly members. Machacha also pointed out that DCC leaders have been holding selective meetings, excluding key district leadership, which violates Article 13 Section 143 to Section 144(36) of the party's constitution. These sections require broader representation in meetings beyond just the 22 elected DCC members.Machacha issued a stern warning, calling on DCC leaders to cease such "reactionary conduct." He emphasized that the party would implement strict disciplinary measures against those who continue to flout the rules.The move comes as Zanu-PF seeks to maintain internal cohesion and discipline within its ranks following the recent elections.