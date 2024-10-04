Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Public Service Minister July Moyo has revealed growing tensions between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, following the latter's conspicuous absence from a significant public event. The revelations came during the double-commissioning of the Public Service Pensions Fund's Varsity Heights and an administration block at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) on Friday.

Moyo disclosed that Chiwenga had apologized for not attending the ceremony but noted that Mnangagwa seemed unaware of his deputy's whereabouts. "I spoke to VP Chiwenga earlier and he sent his apology that he could not attend, but he sent a message to congratulate you on this infrastructural development," Moyo said, highlighting the unusual nature of the communication.

This absence raises further questions about the dynamics within the ruling Zanu-PF party, particularly as Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also absent, reportedly attending the funeral of late national hero Retired Colonel Thsinga Dube in Bulawayo.

The event, attended by several high-profile figures, including Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora, proceeded without two prominent leaders, drawing scrutiny from observers.

The incident underscores a growing paranoia within Mnangagwa's camp, particularly regarding the security of the octogenarian leader. Following the graduation ceremony, graduates and their families were reportedly held at the venue for nearly an hour to allow Mnangagwa to disrobe his gown before his motorcade left for Chinhoyi State House. Concerns regarding the President's travel logistics have also been noted, especially after a helicopter he was scheduled to use recently crashed in Masvingo.

Tensions within the ruling establishment are further compounded by allegations that Chiwenga's faction is plotting to remove Mnangagwa and his allies amid claims of corruption and economic decline, which have sparked public outrage as the value of the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency plummets against the US dollar.

This rift within the party was confirmed by Zanu-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who recently issued a letter warning members of the District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) against sowing division. These grassroots structures hold significant influence in electing presidential nominees during the party's Congress.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa officiated at CUT's 20th graduation ceremony, where over 3,500 diplomas and degrees were conferred, including 784 Master's degrees and 27 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. CUT Vice Chancellor Professor David Simbi emphasized the university's commitment to meeting the nation's higher education needs and driving Zimbabwe towards a middle-income economy by 2030.

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme "Innovating for Sustainable Growth: Towards an Industrialised Zimbabwe," reflecting the government's focus on modernization and economic development.

Source - NewZimbabwe

