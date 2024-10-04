Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed strong approval of the Constitutional Court's recent decision to hear the Phala Phala farm matter, a significant step in an ongoing saga that has ensnared President Cyril Ramaphosa.Scheduled for November 26, the court's hearing will include applications from both the ATM and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) seeking to revive an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa, following allegations stemming from a theft incident at his Limpopo estate.The origins of the controversy trace back to a case opened by former state security head, Arthur Fraser, who alleged that over $4 million had been stolen from Ramaphosa's private farm.Despite inquiries from various institutions—including the Public Protector and the South African Revenue Service (SARS)—which ultimately found no wrongdoing, an independent panel led by Advocate Sandile Ngcobo suggested that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer, adding layers of complexity to the matter.In a notable political manoeuvre, the African National Congress (ANC), wielding its majority in the National Assembly, dismissed a motion for an impeachment inquiry initiated by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula just before the ANC's 54th elective conference, where Ramaphosa was re-elected as the party leader.Zungula's repeated calls for accountability reflect frustrations shared by many citizens regarding the seemingly pervasive culture of impunity at the highest levels of governance.In a statement released on Friday, Zungula characterised the Constitutional Court's decision as a turning point in the relentless pursuit of accountability and transparency within South African governance."The Constitution mandates that Parliament holds the Executive accountable, emphasising that no individual is above the law," he stated, lamenting the failure of Parliament to act on the findings of the s89 Independent Panel.He stressed that this judicial inquiry could yield consequences long sought by the public, particularly concerning Ramaphosa's alleged concealment of millions in undeclared foreign currencies at his residence. Zungula highlighted the impropriety of Ramaphosa's choice to address the alleged theft with his security team rather than alerting law enforcement, a decision that raises serious questions about transparency and accountability."The public deserves clarity regarding the President's actions following the theft," Zungula asserted. "Allegations of concealment, alongside serious charges of kidnapping and money laundering against the President and his associates, underscore the urgent need for thorough parliamentary scrutiny."Zungula urged the Constitutional Court to consider the recent Nkandla judgment as it deliberates over the Phala Phala allegations, citing it as essential for contextualising the potential abuses of power highlighted by the current circumstances."We call upon the Constitutional Court to uphold the principles of accountability and demand that Parliament fulfil its responsibility to hold the President accountable," he implored, setting the stage for what could be a watershed moment in South Africa's political landscape.The EFF approached the Constitutional Court in February this year with an application to declare the National Assembly's decision to reject the independent panel's report as unlawful while the ATM did the same in December 2022.The EFF in its written submissions, argued that the Constitutional Court first needed to determine if the National Assembly failed in its constitutional duties.The ATM said it has filed a notice to intervene in the Constitutional Court case supporting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).