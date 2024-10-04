Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited has issued a statement regarding the armed robbery that took place at its Parkade Branch on October 3, 2024. The incident occurred during a cash repatriation by a security company, raising significant concerns about the safety and security of the bank's operations.

Moses Kurenjekwa, the Managing Director of Ecobank Zimbabwe, expressed the bank's deep regret over the unfortunate event and emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of customers and staff.

"We are deeply concerned about this event and are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure thorough investigations," Kurenjekwa stated in the release.

The bank has reassured its customers that immediate measures are being implemented to enhance security and response protocols across all branches.

"The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority," he added.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the incident, Ecobank has reiterated that all necessary protocols are in place to protect customers' funds and personal information. The bank is dedicated to keeping customers informed as further details regarding the incident emerge.

"Our operations will continue as usual," Kurenjekwa confirmed, urging customers to reach out for any inquiries or concerns. For assistance, customers can contact Ecobank corporate communications at +263 242 851644.

Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited remains committed to providing a secure banking environment for all its customers while working diligently with local authorities to address the situation effectively.



Source - Byo24News

