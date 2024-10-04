CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

News / National

In a significant move to enhance security and combat crime, Bulawayo has officially launched a closed circuit television (CCTV) system that incorporates advanced technology and artificial intelligence. The initiative, unveiled earlier this week, is a partnership between the Business Against Crime Forum, Safeguard, and the police.Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube officiated at the launch, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in addressing crime.The CCTV system is strategically located at Bulawayo Centre, specifically focusing on the Pick n Pay area, which has been identified as a crime hotspot. Safeguard representative Themba Chakamanyanga explained the system's functionality, highlighting its motion detection capabilities."The machine has artificial intelligence and can cover over four months of footage," Chakamanyanga stated, assuring attendees that the technology would significantly aid in crime detection and prevention.Plans are in place to expand the CCTV installation to various other locations across the city, including tollgates and airports. Notably, the cameras are equipped to operate effectively at night, addressing crimes committed after dark.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi welcomed the CCTV initiative, calling it a milestone for Bulawayo."Vehicles that cause chaos and those used to commit crimes will now be trapped," he remarked, urging other cities to adopt similar measures."Bulawayo has proven to have a unity of purpose," he added.The initiative has garnered positive feedback from community members, including those from the Catholic Church, who praised the collaboration between the police and religious organizations in the fight against crime."It is very good and helpful. As Christians, we are delighted and must unite, pray, and join forces with the police to help the city move forward," expressed one Catholic church member.With the introduction of the CCTV system, Bulawayo aims to bolster public safety and deter criminal activities, fostering a safer environment for its residents and visitors.