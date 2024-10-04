ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZPRA Veterans Association has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Retired Colonel Tshinga Judge Dube, who died on Thursday evening at the age of 83 due to kidney failure. His death comes at a time when the longstanding issue of the return of confiscated properties remains unresolved, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by former ZPRA fighters.Dube's unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of ZPRA veterans stands as a poignant reminder of their challenging journey in reclaiming their assets. Throughout his life, Dube was known for his candid and sometimes critical perspectives within the ruling Zanu PF party. He actively championed the cause for the return of properties seized by the government in the 1980s, an issue vital for the economic empowerment of ZPRA veterans.In 2023, Dube led a meeting for former ZPRA fighters in Bulawayo, where he claimed that Vice President Kembo Mohadi had tasked him with overseeing the return of the confiscated properties. A substantive committee was formed during this meeting to engage with the government over the seized assets, which later evolved into the NITRAM Board, chaired by Volta Ekem Moyo. However, despite these efforts, the return of the properties has remained a contentious and emotional issue, with the ZPRA Veterans Association frequently voicing concerns about the handling of the process and questioning the motivations behind the delays.In an interview with CITE, ZPRA Veterans Association Vice Chairperson Grace Noko shared her disappointment over Dube's passing before the matter was resolved. "It's painful that he has gone while we are still fighting for our properties," she lamented. Noko recounted the formation of the properties committee in 2023, expressing that Dube believed in following through on the process, even amidst concerns about its legitimacy."Dube always stood up for us. Even though we didn't always agree, he knew the truth, and he represented us when we needed him," Noko emphasized. She reflected on Dube's leadership during their struggles, stating, "We lived with Dube, we know him during the days of the struggle outside the country up to today."With Dube's death, the ZPRA veterans continue to hold onto hope for a resolution regarding the return of their properties, which were confiscated by the government in 1982 and transferred to the President in 1987. The NITRAM Board, established to represent the interests of ZPRA fighters, has identified around 100 assets for potential return. However, concerns linger regarding the pace and transparency of the process, with some veterans expressing skepticism about the board's true intentions.ZAPU Secretary General Mthulisi Hanana acknowledged Dube's contributions but pointed out the challenges he faced in balancing the conflicting interests of Zanu PF and ZPRA veterans. "Dube's legacy is of good and everything, but just like all of us, Dube had his flaws," Hanana remarked. "He struggled to deal with the issue of ZAPU and ZPRA properties."As the ZPRA Veterans Association mourns the loss of a key advocate, Noko concluded with a resolute statement: "We will continue to fight for what is rightfully ours. Tshinga may be gone, but the fight for the return of our properties will go on."