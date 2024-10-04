Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A tragic road traffic accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in Harare on October 1, 2024. The incident occurred along Robert Mugabe Road, near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Eastlea, and has raised concerns about road safety and driver accountability.

According to a statement released by the police on X, the woman, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was struck by a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying eight passengers. Following the initial impact, the victim fell to the ground, where she was subsequently run over by three additional vehicles that failed to stop after the collision.

The police confirmed that the young woman died at the scene and was later taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for further examination. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the drivers of the vehicles involved.

"We are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the drivers or any witnesses to the incident to report to their nearest police station," the statement read.

This incident has sparked outrage and concern among community members regarding the behavior of drivers on the roads and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. As investigations continue, the police are determined to ensure that justice is served for the victim and her family.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Welshman Ncube sends condolences to Tshinga Dube's family

50 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Captured white judge rules against Dr John Hlophe

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZPRA veterans lament Tshinga Dube's death before return of confiscated properties

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

CCtv cameras in Bulawayo to help police fight crime

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ecobank addresses armed robbery incident at Bulawayo branch

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

MK Party reinstates challenge to the rigged outcome of SA's 29 May elections

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Phala Phala scandal back to haunt Ramaphosa

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Kudenga, Masunda bid to grab Oliver Chidawu's estate flops

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Safeguard says not informed it would be moving US$4 million before heist

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zanu-PF reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Court withdraws fraud allegations against couple

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Masunda acquitted in indecent assault case

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono accused of using political muscle in property dispute

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe police overrated?

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa caps 3 545 at CUT

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$4.4 million Ecobank heist shocks Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZiG adjustment stabilises prices, claims Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors in Chirewa injury blow

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Tshinga Dube declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mpilo 'fake doctor's' troubled past resurfaces

22 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Bulawayo teen in ritual wealth scam

22 hrs ago | 877 Views

Prophet jailed for armed robbery

22 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Khumalo headmistress suspended

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

22 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police dismisses arrest rumors on Bulawayo cash heist

22 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Police hunt for murder suspect

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

3 dead, 8 injured in Chivhu-Ray road accident

22 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF leaders gather at Tshinga Dube's residence

22 hrs ago | 468 Views

Former Ezomgido presenter resurfaces on Blood Legacy

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa unveils modern student accommodation at CUT

23 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Willies Mchunu dumps ANC of Ramaphosa

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

'Tshinga Dube was a good man'

04 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 540 Views

Why buy a ZBC license when the broadcaster doesn't speak for suffering Zimbabweans?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 317 Views

Mukwasha Chiwenga in Math-South improvements. Is development holistic?

04 Oct 2024 at 12:27hrs | 782 Views

Tsvangirai's spirit haunts Zanu-PF, claims Komichi

04 Oct 2024 at 12:20hrs | 742 Views

Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

04 Oct 2024 at 12:17hrs | 56 Views

Cyber crimes under-reported

04 Oct 2024 at 12:14hrs | 104 Views

Tshinga Dube dies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight intensifies

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4516 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,200 salary

04 Oct 2024 at 08:51hrs | 4368 Views

Rural councils performing better than Harare

04 Oct 2024 at 08:50hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwean truck driver dies in SA fatal accident

04 Oct 2024 at 08:49hrs | 810 Views

Headmistress faces allegations of corruption and assault

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 611 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA lacks solutions

04 Oct 2024 at 08:48hrs | 251 Views

Bosso 'okay' ZPC Kariba match boycott

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 443 Views

Gono's suspected fraudsters' case latest

04 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 302 Views