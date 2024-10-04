Woman run over by 4 cars in chaotic accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic road traffic accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in Harare on October 1, 2024. The incident occurred along Robert Mugabe Road, near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Eastlea, and has raised concerns about road safety and driver accountability.According to a statement released by the police on X, the woman, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was struck by a Toyota Hiace kombi carrying eight passengers. Following the initial impact, the victim fell to the ground, where she was subsequently run over by three additional vehicles that failed to stop after the collision.The police confirmed that the young woman died at the scene and was later taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for further examination. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the drivers of the vehicles involved."We are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the drivers or any witnesses to the incident to report to their nearest police station," the statement read.This incident has sparked outrage and concern among community members regarding the behavior of drivers on the roads and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. As investigations continue, the police are determined to ensure that justice is served for the victim and her family.