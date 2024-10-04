Bosso mourn Tshinga Dube

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has joined the nation in mourning the loss of liberation struggle hero and esteemed club benefactor, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, who passed away on Thursday evening at Bulawayo's Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 83.In a heartfelt statement released by club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, Highlanders expressed their sorrow, stating, "Highlanders Football Club Family mourns the sad loss of Colonel Judge Tshinga Dube (Rtd), a true benefactor and friend. May his legacy continue to inspire us. Please accept this intimation."Dube was not only celebrated for his contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle but was also a prominent supporter of Highlanders FC, helping to shape the club's journey over the years. His commitment to both the community and the team left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.Following the news of his passing, members of the Highlanders board and executive team visited Dube's family to pay their respects and offer condolences. The club's deep connection with Dube highlights the significant role he played not only in football but also in the broader community.As tributes pour in from across the nation, Highlanders FC remains committed to honoring Dube's legacy, ensuring that his contributions to both the sport and the nation are never forgotten.